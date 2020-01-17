CUBA CITY, Wis. — In a showdown between two top Division 4 ranked teams, the Cuba City Cubans remained perfect.
Top-ranked Cuba City used a pair of 13-0 runs in the first half to take a 42-27 lead at the half, and Darlington (11-1, 5-1) never recovered as the Cubans ran away with the 86-61 win to remain unbeaten and alone at the top of the SWAL standings.
“I thought our guard play was spectacular tonight,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “Jackson Noll and Brady Olson were getting to the middle and dishing off nearly every possession. I am so proud of the way they played tonight.”
The No. 3 Redbirds came out with a hot-shooting perimeter game, burying their first four 3-point attempts to take an early 20-14 lead, but suffered a huge loss when junior Carter Lancaster picked up his second foul with 13 minutes remaining. He scored just three points before sitting the majority of the half.
Noll, who finished the game with 18 points for the Cubans, then started the first Cuba City run with 9:18 remaining. The Cubans would hit three straight 3-pointers from Brayden Dailey, Mason Reese and Jack Misky, along with a bucket from Olson, to take a 27-20 lead.
Misky finished the game with a team-high 27 points for Cuba City, and was followed by Olson with 19 and Dailey with 16.
“We weren’t shooting extremely well at the start of the game, but we knew we just had to get that first run going,” Misky said. “We are a very fast-paced team, and we knew we would get some lay-ups and shots to fall eventually, we just had to power through.”
The Cubans (11-0, 6-0) would go on another run with 5:40 remaining, with eight straight points from Olson. A lay-up from Misky and a trey from Dailey made it a 42-24 game just before halftime.
“We did a great job of moving the ball tonight, and any guy out there can score for us,” Noll said. “We are a very unselfish team, and that’s what makes playing with these guys so much fun. The chemistry we have out there is something you don’t see too often.”
Lancaster returned to score 19 of his 22 points in the second half for the Redbirds, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Cubans continued to roll offensively.
“Jackson and Jack played so well tonight, I am so proud of them,” Olson said. “The way they were able to make the extra pass and find the open man was great. We all play so well with one another, and this was a big win for us.”
Curtis Stone hit five 3-pointers for 15 points for the Redbirds, while Cayden Rankin added 14 points.