PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — With two of the hottest teams in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference competing, something had to give.
UW-Platteville and UW-Oshkosh each carried six-game winning streaks into Wednesday’s doubleheader at Kendall Murray Field, and in the end the Titans offensive prowess proved to be too much for the Pioneers in an 11-3 and 11-7 sweep.
“We are a young program with freshman all over the field,” Platteville head coach Chad Harris said. “We’re learning and growing every game and right now that’s our goal — learn from our mistakes and get better with each game.”
The Titans grabbed an early lead in the opener with a three-run second inning. Connor Giusti led off with a single, followed by a walk, and Jake Andersen roped a two-run double and later scored on a wild pitch.
UW-P answered in the bottom half when Ross Krist smashed a one-hopper to first that was too hot too handle. Wyatt Molitor followed with a single and Logan Kozak followed with an RBI single to get within 3-1.
Oshkosh responded with two more runs aided by two walks and two run-scoring hits to immediately open its lead to 5-1.
The Pioneers attempted to rally back in the sixth behind a double from Jonny Kelso, a single from Jason Adams and a two-run double from Austin Pullara to get within 5-3. But the Titans closed the door as they put up six runs over the final three frames to capture Game 1.
“That’s the sign of a young team,” Harris said. “We lost quite a few in a row, then we won six in a row. When you have a young team, you are going to be very streaky. From top to bottom, we are working hard and we will get there.”
UW-P jumped on top early in the nightcap with a run in the second inning. Pullara led off with a single, Krist was hit by a pitch, and Logan Kozak delivered an RBI single to take a 1-0 advantage. The lead was short-lived, however, as Oshkosh surged ahead with a four-run third.
Three of the first four batters reached with a walk and the Titans added three run-scoring hits to take command.
The visitors added single runs in the fifth and sixth to extend it further, before another four-run outburst in the seventh inning.
Jarrett Sheelk led off the inning with a solo blast, followed by a Matt Scherrman double. Giusti reached on an error and Chase Marsh delivered the big blow with a towering three-run homer over the left field fence to take a 10-2 lead.
Platteville tried to rally in the bottom half when Kelso led off with a no-doubt homer of his own. Consecutive walks followed, and Wyatt Molitor delivered a two-run double to bring the Pioneers closer.
Trailing, 10-5, Mitchell McLaughlin made things even more interesting when he brought home Molitor with a two-run blast to cut the deficit to three. It was as close as the Pioneers would get, however, as the Titan relivers held them scoreless over the final two innings.
Despite the losses, Kelso feels confident going into Saturday’s doubleheader rematch with Oshkosh.
“We are very confident we can get two wins on Saturday, he said. “We have to do what we did last game towards the end of the game. It was just too little too late.”
Oshkosh starting shortstop Matt Scherrman — who played a big factor in the sweep, collecting four hits and four runs scored — spent last summer playing for the Farley Hawks in the Dubuque are semi-pro circuit. Scherrman’s grandfather, Paul, is the long-time manager of Farley.
“It was awesome,” Scherrman said. “I got to stay with my grandparents all summer and we just had a great summer all around. It was about as picture-perfect as you could have panned it out.”
While he didn’t rule out playing a few early games for Farley, Scherrman will join Western Dubuque grads Kyle Lehman and Casey Perrenoud on the Clinton Lumberkings of the Prospect League this summer.