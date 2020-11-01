Hailey Heiar ran like a Winnebago on Saturday. And that’s a good thing.
The East Dubuque sophomore ran a 3-mile time of 19:15.5 to finish second in the season-ending Illinois Class 1A sectional meet at Seneca. Out of precautions over the coronavirus, the Illinois High School Association opted against hosting a state meet, the next step after sectionals.
Winnebago earned a perfect mark of 15 when its five scoring runners were the first five finishers among those in the team competition. Natalia Martino won the individual race in 19:01.2, and Grace Erb placed third in 19:33.4 for Winnebago, which had its two non-scoring runners take 10th and 16th in the field of 114.
“It was pretty cool, but at the same time, it was a little scary being up in front with them, because they’re all such amazing runners,” Heiar said. “I knew coming into the race that they would be the ones to beat, so it meant a lot to me to be running next to them at the end.
“Running against amazing runners like them makes it feel even more special to finish where I did.”
Heiar originally planned to play volleyball this fall, but the IHSA moved its season to the spring so she could run cross country. She knows she might have a difficult decision to make next summer.
“I really don’t know which way I’m going to go,” Heiar said. “It’s going to be a really tough decision. We’ll have to see. Maybe there’s a way I can do both.”
East Dubuque finished 10th in the boys team competition. Junior Matt Foote led the Warriors with a 13th-place time of 17:38.3, and senior Cross Oberman came in with a 17:46.5 for 16th place overall.
Dawson Feyen, a junior, ran 19:12.3 to finish 63rd overall, followed by freshman Hayden Schemmel in 20:07.4 for 91st, senior Sam Culbertson in 20:10.9 for 93rd and sophomore Braydon Yoerger in 20:21.0 for 96th.
Rockford Christian won the team title with 63 points, 37 ahead of runner-up Sherrard in the 14-team sectional. Sherrard senior Jacob Belha won the individual title in 16:44.5, 6.4 seconds ahead of Rockford Christian’s D’Artagnon Beaver.