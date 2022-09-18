It’s all about perspective and growth.
Coming off consecutive wins for just the second time in program history, Clarke held a 2-1 record entering Saturday’s matchup with NAIA No. 15-ranked Benedictine at Dalzell Field. It was the first time the young program had ever held a winning record.
Though the Pride weren’t able to extend either of those program milestones, head coach Miguel Regalado doesn’t view Saturday’s 36-18 defeat as a step in the wrong direction.
“When you’re building a program from scratch, you have to do a great job of keeping perspective with those guys,” Regalado said. “It can’t just be about the scoreboard. Every week this year, I take the scores from the last three years and I show it to them. We’re battling and we’re right there.”
Two weeks ago, the Pride beat Missouri Valley for the first time in their brief four-year history. Last week they accomplished the same feat on the road against Central Methodist.
“We showed up here today against (Benedictine), who lost last week by two points to a team that played for the national title a year ago,” Regalado said. “If you combine the scores over the last three years against them it’s probably something like 140-14, and today we were right there. That’s what we have to do is continue to show them perspective, show how much improvement they’ve made and continue to do the little things right.”
The Pride’s defense was firing on all cylinders early on, forcing Benedictine to punt it away on its first three offensive possessions, but an interception with 4:34 to go in the first set up a short field and the Ravens capitalized to take a 6-0 lead.
Clarke failed to cut into the deficit with a missed 42-yard field goal attempt early in the second quarter and Benedictine took advantage with a 57-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-0.
“On good football teams, one side of the ball will play well while the other isn’t. Great football teams, you’re gonna have both sides of the ball playing well,” Regalado said. “And that’s what we haven’t gotten to yet. “We’ve shown spurts where we can play well on both sides, but we haven’t been able to do it for 60 minutes.”
Down, 20-0, at 3:03 of the third, Clarke began to chip away after a fourth-down 5-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Mueller to Darius Hernandez to make it 20-6. But its momentum quickly came to a halt after the Ravens blocked the extra point and returned it the length of the field to steal two points.
Mueller found Gabe Deadwiler on a 20-yard passing score just 33 seconds into the final quarter to pull the Pride within striking distance, 22-12, but Benedictine answered on its next possession to make it a three-score contest.
“You saw our defense playing really well in the first half. Our offense couldn’t get anything going,” Regalado said. “We were moving the ball, but then we’d turn it over. Second half, we started finishing drives (offensively) but we couldn’t make a stop when we needed it. It’s all part of the maturing process and growth. Our program will get there, and I’m very proud of their effort today.”
Kenyon Williams’ 17-yard pass to Jaquan Graham with 36 seconds remaining closed the scoring for the Pride.
It doesn’t get any easier as Clarke travels to No. 11 Baker next Saturday.
“It’s one after another,” Regalado said. “But that’s why I took this job. I wanna be a head coach in the best conference in the country. And that’s what we’re in.”
