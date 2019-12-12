The honors keep rolling in for Iowa State sophomore tight end Charlie Kolar.
Kolar this week was named to the 2019 Academic All-America Division I Football First Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Kolar’s mother, the former Maria Rhomberg, is a Dubuque Wahlert grad who played volleyball at Notre Dame and was a professor of criminal law at the University of Oklahoma, and his father, Dr. Randall Kolar, is a professor and head of the hydrodynamic modeling group at Oklahoma.
The CoSIDA Academic All-America Football Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Kolar is the first Cyclone football player to earn Academic All-America accolades since 2002. Kolar is producing one of the best seasons by a tight end in school history, leading all Big 12 tight ends in receptions (48), receiving yards (675) and receiving touchdowns (7).
His 675 receiving yards is a school record by a tight end. The two-time first team academic all-Big 12 selection holds a 3.98 GPA in mechanical engineering.
Loras’ Miller honored — Loras College senior Chris Miller earned a spot on the D3football.com all-West Region second team on Tuesday. Miller, a two-time first team all-American Rivers Conference selection, led the Duhawks with 67 tackles, including 18.5 for losses. He led the league with 13.5 tackles for loss in conference play, averaging 1.6 per game.
Miller became the 10th Loras player to earn all-Region honors.
Rogers collects A-R-C honor —Loras’s Ryan Rogers, a junor from Dubuque Wahlert, earned the A-R-C men’s indoor field athlete of the week award after his performance at the Frigid Bee Invitational, hosted by St. Ambrose University. He beat the Loras record in the heptathlon with 5,068 points and currently leads the country in the event.
Rogers set a lifetime best in the 60-meter dash (7.19 seconds), shot put (36 feet, 5.50 inches) and pole vault (14-10.75). He also jumped an indoor personal best in the high jump, clearing at 6-4.25.
More A-R-C honors — Loras sophomore Mike Jasa earned the A-R-C men’s indoor track athlete of the week honor, while the University of Dubuque’s Caroline Ferguson (track) and Alison Beeman (field) swept the female awards.
Pioneers feted — UW-Platteville’s Carter Voelker (men’s basketball) and Alexander Stueder (wrestling) won Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference athlete of the week awards.