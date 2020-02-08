EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — One of the nicer revelations in the 2019-20 basketball season has been the play of East Dubuque’s Ben Tressel.
From bench player to impact starting forward, his play of late has helped guide the Warriors to another Northwest Upstate Illini Conference title.
Tressel scored 13 of his team-high 15 points in the first half, and East Dubuque rolled to its fourth consecutive NUIC regular-season championship, beating Scales Mound, 62-40, at home on Friday.
To Warriors coach Eric Miller, Tressel embodies exactly what his program is all about: hard work. A team that replaced four starters from their Illinois Class 1A state tournament run last year hasn’t skipped a beat.
“(Tressel) has been in double figures for us for something like eight to 10 games in a row now,” said Miller, as he watched his player cut down the nets to commemorate their achievement. “He’s an embodiment of what this program’s been all about. Work really hard, keep getting better, focus on things you need to improve at.
“That’s who we are. We don’t care who scores. We don’t care who gets the glory. We just want to win.”
During this run of success, East Dubuque (23-3, 9-0 NUIC) has had its way with the Hornets. But entering Friday, was a Scales Mound squad that’s made great strides from a nine-win season last year. The Hornets were seeking their 20th win of the current campaign, and at 7-2 in league play, stood to be the only team that could halt the Warriors pursuit of another NUIC title.
The first few minutes played out like this was going to be a much tighter battle than previous iterations, when Hornets guard Zayden Ellsworth drained a 3 to tie the game at 9-apiece. East Dubuque responded with a 10-point run, capped by Zach Meyer’s trey, for a 19-9 lead. By then, Tressel was already at seven points, 3-for-3 from the field.
“Hard work,” said the soft-spoken Tressel. “Just out-work everyone.”
The Warriors closed out the first quarter up, 21-12, and took a 42-26 lead into the halftime locker room.
A staple for nearly every East Dubuque win under Miller has been the turnover battle. Scales Mound gave it up 19 times compared to the Warriors’ six.
“This is the best I’ve seen East Dubuque play this year,” said Hornets coach Erik Kudronowicz. “They played excellent tonight, from start to finish, and you’ve got to give credit to them. Played with intensity.
“For our kids, this was a big atmosphere, and we played a little bit to it. Made some uncharacteristic mistakes. At 19-7, we didn’t make these mistakes. I don’t think I’ve seen this version of the Scales Mound Hornets up to this point.”
East Dubuque outscored the Hornets (19-8, 7-3 NUIC), 11-4, in the third quarter to take a 53-30 advantage into the final frame. The Warriors closed the game out with patient possessions, chewing up clock and using bonus free throws to build on the deficit.
After a free throw by Zach Schulting gave East Dubuque a 62-38 lead, both teams took out their starters.
The Warriors’ lone returning starter from a year ago, Declan Schemmel, tied Tressel with 15 points while Dawson Feyen finished with 11. Collin Fosler led the Hornets with 11 points.
“It’s great to know even though we lost amazing guys, so many guys have stepped up,” Schemmel said. “Everyone’s stepping up and it leads to a nice win.”