Loras College will make its debut in the NCAA Division III baseball tournament as the No. 3 seed in the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Regional.

The Duhawks will face second-seeded Webster at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Zimmermann Field. Top-seeded and host Stevens Point faces Augustana, Ill. at 11 a.m. in the opener of the double-elimination tournament, which concludes Sunday.

