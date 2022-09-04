As the clock struck zero, Miguel Regalado’s prolonged embrace with a host of his players said it all.
Clarke has its signature victory.
The Pride won for the sixth time in its four-year history, and for just the third time at home by prevailing, 31-30, in a thrilling back-and-forth contest over Missouri Valley on Saturday at Dalzell Field.
“This is a big step in the right direction,” said Clarke senior quarterback Brandon Mueller, who finished the game 29-for-41 for 311 yards and three touchdown passes. “We obviously haven’t beaten Missouri Valley yet, so that’s huge heading into next week with a win on our shoulders. It’s all starting to come hand-in-hand and getting this experience today is huge for us.”
Though not as dominant in recent years, Missouri Valley is a perennial powerhouse among schools governed by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
“What our guys didn’t realize because I didn’t talk about it is that (Missouri Valley) is the all-time winningest program in NAIA history,” Regalado said. “We could have had them down 20-2 in the first half.”
Aside from some first-half misfortunes and a failed goal-line opportunity, Clarke dominated the opening 30 minutes against the visiting Vikings.
Mueller connected with Gabe Deadwiler — who caught 12 passes for 132 yards — on a 10-yard score at 13:04 of the second quarter to put the Pride ahead. Missouri Valley blocked the extra point and returned it the length of the field to steal two points.
Sean Cesar’s 2-yard plunge 4 minutes later put the Pride ahead, 12-2.
The Pride potentially could have carried a three-score advantage into halftime had it not been for a thwarted drive at the goal line in the first quarter and a Missouri Valley touchdown pass at the end of the half that went right through a Clarke defender’s arms.
“We just gotta keep growing up,” Regalado said. “We just have to keep firing away and keep maturing. But like I just told them, it’s always easier to make those corrections after you win. When you lose, corrections are hard.”
Clarke’s defense stood strong to open the second half, but its offense fell stagnant, forcing a prolonged workload on the Pride’s defenders.
The Vikings seized the lead, 19-16, on a 21-yard pass from Oliver Svirsky to Brian Smith with 14 seconds left in the third quarter.
It was the prelude to the storm as the fourth quarter featured some fireworks.
In a wild back-and-forth slugfest, the teams traded scoring possessions on four consecutive drives to open the final frame.
The Pride pulled ahead, 23-19, on a 42-yard missile from Mueller to Jayden Wyer and again, 25-23, on a 14-yard strike from Mueller to Caden Miller. But sandwiched in between was an answer from Missouri Valley each time.
With 8:09 to play, the Vikings led, 30-25.
“Defensively, we just needed to get the ball back for our offense, and minimize the big plays,” said Clarke senior defensive back Kenny Spaight, who paced the Pride with eight tackles. “They got a few big plays on us a couple times, but that’s just how we were taught. Keep grinding until the very end. It’s going to be a dogfight, a fistfight all the way until the end. I’m proud of these guys for not giving up.”
Visibly worn down, Clarke mustered a defensive stop at the most crucial point in the game to give its offense and Mueller, who has been with the program since its infant stages, one more shot.
“Our biggest thing this year is to never believe that we are out of a game,” Mueller said. “We are now realizing that we’re good enough. We realize that we have the talent on the field … and just believing that we are gonna win.”
The senior leader converted a pivotal fourth-and-2 just under the 3-minute mark to keep the drive going and Missouri Valley was flagged for a back-breaking pass interference on a second fourth down to set the final moments.
Ill-timed cramping, however, forced Mueller to hand the reins to backup Kenyon Williams in the game’s waning moments.
In his lone pass attempt of the game, Williams found Wyer for his second TD catch of the game on a 10-yard rollout, game-clinching grab.
“Kenyon Williams is always ready,” Regalado said. “He knew exactly what to do and he came in, did his job and got us the win.”
Spaight, who has also seen the program grow from the ground up, said Saturday’s win cements Clarke’s trajectory for years to come.
“We used to be the little brother,” he said. “I feel like these guys are starting to realize we’re not so much the little brother anymore. A win like this is a big statement today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.