Qualifying for the Iowa state co-ed bowling tournament next week at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo takes place today for boys and girls in all three classes.
This is the sixth season under a three-class format. Class 1A includes seven qualifying meets, while Class 2A and Class 3A will feature five qualifying meets each. The state tournament will include eight teams, including all qualifying meet champions.
The individual champion will advance from each state qualifying tournament along with the next five highest pin total count (based on the two individual game scores) state-wide. There will be a minimum of 12 individual qualifiers from each class, and all ties will qualify.
Admission price is $6.
Here is a capsule look at the area high school boys bowling teams (with their season record and team average in parentheses) and their top individual scoring averages heading into the state qualifying meets:
CLASS 3A, DISTRICT 4
Site — Creslanes Bowling (Dubuque Senior host)
Time — 10 a.m.
Participating teams — Bettendorf (2,827.4 team average), Hempstead (3,035.8), Senior (2,809.7), Linn-Mar (2,638.2), Pleasant Valley (2,742.6), Waterloo West (2,949.8).
Hempstead’s top averages — Devin Eudaley 204.4, Trevor Taylor 201.3, Trenton Kutsch 198.8, Christian Bies 198.3, Calvin Johnson 196.7, Ian Ninneman 185.8, Colton Kinsella 183.1,
Senior’s top averages — Jared Lattner 216.1, Logan Jasper 197.1, Aiden Kohl 183.0, Mason Krieg 182.8, Aidin Bettcher 178.1, Peter Sullivan 174.4, Hunter Winner 167.5, Michael Wlochal 150.7,
Other qualifying sites — Cedar Rapids Prairie, Des Moines Lincoln, Marshalltown, Ottumwa
CLASS 2A, DISTRICT 4
Site — Cadillac Lanes, Waterloo
Time — 11 a.m.
Participating teams — Clinton, Decorah (2,786.0), Western Dubuque (2,964.5), Independence (2,548.1), Waterloo East (2,635.0), Waverly-Shell Rock (2,712.9)
Western Dubuque’s top averages — Jacob Butcher 203.7, Nathan Kramer 199.6, Nathan Vaske 198.2, David Roth 195.0, Alec Nadermann 191.7, Ben Heiberger 186.2, Bailey Rice 185.5,
Other qualifying sites — LeMars, Ottumwa, Urbandale, Cedar Rapids Xavier
CLASS 1A, DISTRICT 4
Site — Cherry Lanes (Dubuque Wahlert host)
Time — 11 a.m.
Participating teams — Bellevue (2,806.3), Camanche (3,121.4), Cascade (2,380.6), Maquoketa (2,956.9), Wahlert (2,545.1), Waukon (2,635.7).
Bellevue’s top averages — River Schiefer 216.0, Tyrelle Kloser 204.6, Dawson Weber 203.4, Nathan Rentz 156.9, Abe Steinbeck 155.8, Wyatt Glaser 154.5, Ashton Felderman 146.2
Cascade’s top averages — Ray Martin 184.3, Isaac Hogan 172.0, Sam Noonan 168.3, Zack Green 150.6, Nolan Frasher 147.3, Jared Weber 142.4
Maquoketa’s top averages — Colton Goodenow 213.9, Lucas Ihrig 204.1, Taylor Fox 196.4, Drake Iverson 193.2, Austin Davison 192.2, Caden Stephany 183.3, Wyatt Lindstrom 180.5, Kyler Beidler 172.9,
Wahlert’s top averages — Ben Vaassen 174.4, Garrett Kadolph 172.0, Will Kamentz 170.6, Connor Beutin 168.3, Carter Hancock 160.2, Nick Splinter 159.1,
CLASS 1A, DISTRICT 6
Site — Lancer Lanes, Cedar Rapids
Time — 9 a.m.
Participating teams — DeWitt Central (2,664.3), Grundy Center (2,328.8), Isaac Newton Academy (1,876.3), Monticello (2,920.8), West Delaware (2,867.5), Vinton-Shellsburg (3,039.0), Washington (1,422.5).
West Delaware’s top averages — Eli Heims 220.4, Brandon Larsen 205.9, Charles Rich 188.8, Gabe Drinkwater 174.1, Carson Schneiders 169.4, Kalen Recker 169.2, Hunter Cole 163.8.
Other qualifying sites — Waterloo, LeMars, Council Bluffs, Muscatine, Pleasant Hill