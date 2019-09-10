It’s true what they say about the old home field advantage.
Dubuque’s three colleges are looking to rebound after tough road openers last week. Loras and UD traveled to the always tough Wisconsin conference, with the Duhawks falling to UW-Eau Claire, 35-3, and the Spartans falling to third-ranked UW-Whitewater, 42-7. Clarke (which started the season a week earlier) dropped to 0-2 behind a 44-6 loss to Missouri Valley.
All three teams struggled mightily to move the ball. The Spartans managed just 25 yards rushing. The Pride fared only slightly better with 58 yards on the ground. Loras managed just 221 total yards, which would rank just above UD for third worst in the American Rivers Conference.
“Our offense sputtered (Saturday), which is uncharacteristic of our team,” said Loras coach Steve Helminiak on Duhawks.com. “Looking ahead, we need to get our offense on track.”
The road woes weren’t particular to just Dubuque programs, though. Out of six road games for American Rivers Conference teams (including Loras and Dubuque), only Wartburg came out of Saturday a winner, 60-21, at Greenville. The five losses were by a combined 29.8 points, each of them non-conference matchups.
In Clarke’s league, the NAIA’s Heart of America Athletic Conference, teams play all games in conference. The home team finished 4-2 last week.
The reprieve for all three Dubuque schools is that they’ll be looking to turn things around with home dates this week. The Pride welcome NAIA No. 18 Evangel to Dalzell Field; Loras hosts Benedictine at the Rock Bowl; and Dubuque has its home opener against Pacific at Chalmers Field.
Strong start for Schuetz — It was a much better week for the WIAC, especially for UW-Platteville’s quarterback.
Colin Schuetz had a monster game through the air with 373 yards passing and four touchdowns as the Pioneers grinded to a 38-30 win over East Texas Baptist at Pioneer Stadium. Those two totals make him far and away the WIAC leader in both categories, and Schuetz made solid use of his many weapons.
Donald Allender, Tyler Knigge, Ben Wilson and Bo Babich each caught touchdowns from Schuetz, and six different receivers finished with receptions. Allender, Knigge and David Urke each finished with 91 yards or more receiving.
Playing mostly at home, WIAC teams finished a combined 7-2 to start the season.
Jenkins switches sides — One of the few bright spots for UD had to have been the play of Emanuel Jenkins.
The wide receiver turned cornerback finished with a team-high nine tackles, all of them solo, against Whitewater — a promising sign considering the senior hadn’t played the position through his first three seasons with the Spartans.
At 6-foot-2, 198 pounds, Jenkins served as one of UD’s top offensive weapons in prior seasons. He had 125 career catches for 1,709 yards and 18 touchdowns up until his junior year last year, including leading the Spartans in receptions and yards as a sophomore.
But due to Dubuque’s depth at receiver, head coach Stan Zweifel opted to put Jenkins’ skill set in the secondary this year.
“We’re so good at receiver that we moved Jenkins to DB to try to shore our team up,” Zweifel said ahead of the season opener. “We felt it was better to have depth in the secondary and a better athlete out there. We feel good about that.”
In welcoming Pacific, there’s high hopes the Spartans can bounce back in Week 2. UD has never lost to the Boxers in six meetings in their history.