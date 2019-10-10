Western Dubuque’s Stelzer brothers have another pair of golf honors to bring home.
Junior Jax and sophomore Davis Stelzer were both named to the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division first-team for boys golf as conference awards were announced on Wednesday. Teammate Casey Perrenoud earned second-team all-Mississippi, along with Dubuque Senior’s Timmy Casey. Nate Obbink, Jake Woodward and Brady Schiesl were honorable mention in the Mississippi Division.
On the Valley side, Dubuque Hempstead’s Kyle Arthofer and Dubuque Wahlert’s Ben Vaassen earned first-team honors. Golden Eagles freshman Will Coohey was named to the second team, with teammates Nolan Martineau, Ben Cummer and Nick Splinter earning honorable mention nods.
Kyler VandenBerge and Nate Kaesbauer received Valley Division honorable mention for the Mustangs.
Cedar Falls’ Jack Moody was named Mississippi player of the year and Tigers coach Kenton Engels was the divisional coach of the year.
Dillon Burr won the player of the year award on the Valley side for Linn-Mar while Iowa City West’s Don Bristow took the division’s top coaching honor.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Dubuque 2, Wartburg 1 — At Waverly, Iowa: Amanda Chlebek scored both goals on assists from Alexa Martin and the Spartans rallied from an early 1-0 deficit to defeat the Knights.
Loras 2, Luther 1 — At Decorah, Iowa: Abby Eriksen scored twice in the first half, with her second goal coming just 6:05 into the game, and the Duhawks beat American Rivers Conference rival Luther.
Grand View 2, Clarke 0 — At Burrows Field: The Pride managed eight shots on goal, with two from Jamie Albertson, but Clarke couldn’t find the net in a shutout loss to the Vikings in the Heart of America Conference.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Dubuque 1, Wartburg 0 — At Waverly, Iowa: Glorie Luwara’s goal in the 22nd minute was enough to lift the Spartans to a shutout win.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Warren 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Claire Riedl went off for four kills, six blocks and eight digs — all team-highs — as the Warriors swept the Wildcats.
Pearl City 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Jenna Korte had five kills, Claire Wienen and Jamie Frey had 10 digs apiece, but the Hornets couldn’t come back after losing both sets, 25-17.