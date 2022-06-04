LA CROSSE, Wis. — After placing sixth in the discus at last year’s Wisconsin state track and field meet, Cuba City’s Beau Kopp was determined to give his all in his final go-round.
The senior’s first throw on Friday afternoon came in at 167-5, which was more than enough to earn him a spot atop the podium. Kopp’s championship throw was 12 1/2 feet better than the Division 3 runner-up’s at Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
“I knew that all it takes is one good throw, and I just happened to do it on my first one,” Kopp said. “After I threw it I was like, ‘Oh wow, that was pretty good.’ It kind of surprised me.”
Kopp will compete in the shot put today where he’s seeded third.
“Last year I left feeling like I could have done better in both events, but today I felt like I did all that I could do,” Kopp said. “Getting to hug my dad afterwards was a little emotional for sure. It’s kind of a feeling of relief now. I know that he’s so proud of me.”
Other boys making the podium Friday were River Ridge’s Seth Breuer, who tied for third in the pole vault at 13-0. Darlington’s Rhett Reuter took sixth in the 1,600 in 4:26.83. He also placed 13th in the 800.
RJ Hutchcroft from Lancaster advanced to today’s finals in the 400 after placing 10th in 51.59, while Platteville’s Casen Udelhofen placed eighth in the Division 2 race to advance to the finals in 50.79. Cuba City’s Mason Leeser and Lancaster’s Demoria Lovelady both advanced in the 200, placing ninth and 10th.
In the 4x100 relay prelims, Lancaster and Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg advanced after placing sixth and 10th, respectively, while the Darlington 4x400 team finished 10th to move on to today’s finals. The Dodgeville/Mineral Point 4x400 relay also advanced after placing eighth in the prelims.
On the girls side in Division 3, Iowa State recruit Kayci Martensen picked up where she left off last season, winning her first of three races she’s competing in at this year’s meet. Martensen was a triple champion last season, and earned her third straight gold in the 3,200 with a time of 10:59.07.
She will look to defend her titles in the 800 and 1,600 today.
The Boscobel girls 4x800 relay of Abri Brown, Skyler Carlin, Lilah Glasbrenner and Nora Jillson also earned back-to-back titles after slashing the school record by 9 seconds in 9:40.21.
“We ran a really good race at sectionals against some tough competition, and we all raced our best today,” said Brown, who is one of three returning members of last year’s relay.
“It was an honor for me to be a part of this team,” said Jillson, who anchored the race. She stepped into the role after her sister, Ellie, graduated last season.
Also placing in the 4x800 was Benton/Scales Mound/Shullburg’s team of Ella Woodworth, Anna Richardson, Joelle Sigwarth and Hanna Martensen in third at 9:44.05 and Lancaster’s team of Bridee Burks, Annie Martin, Mikayla Smith and Mallory Olmstead in fifth at 9:57.27. In Division 2, Dodgeville/Mineral Point’s 4x800 took fourth in 9:43.40.
Just missing out on reclaiming her title in the high jump was Fennimore sophomore Izzy Bender, who tied for second with Suring’s Christing Sleeter at 5-4. Bender won the title as a freshman with a jump of 5-5.
“I really wanted to win, but it’s just an honor to be here,” Bender said. “It doesn’t matter what place you get, you got here and that’s the main thing.”
Bender, who jumped 5-6 at this year’s conference meet, said she is hopeful to return to La Crosse next season.
“It’s a little disappointing, but I know I still have two years left,” she said.
Platteville’s Emily Fields just missed the podium in the Division 2 high jump, tying for seventh at 5-0.
In the Division 3 long jump, Lancaster’s Lainee Burks and Tatiana Place finished fifth and sixth, with jumps of 17-0.25 and 16-11.5.
“We both PR’d, so that was great,” Burks said. “I think we are both pretty happy to make the podium.”
It was Place’s first trip to the state meet.
“It’s such a cool environment,” she said. “It was a great place to cap off my high school career.”
Burks joined Abby Burr, Bridee Burks and Eden Bowen to take first place in the 4x200 prelims in 1:47.01. The relay team will look to reclaim the title today. Lancaster’s 4x400 also made it to today with a seventh-place finish. Darlington’s 4x200 team of Abby Solverson, Zoie Zuberbuhler, Raquel Reuter and Alyza Johnson also advanced with a fifth-place time of 1:48.33.
In the 100 hurdles, Fennimore’s Delanee Klaas and Cassville’s Tunde Lippai advanced to the finals after finishing third and fifth in the prelims. Klaas also advanced in the 300 hurdles after taking fourth in 46.88.
In the 4x100, Lancaster took third, while Darlington came in fourth to advance to the finals.
Prairie du Chien’s 4x400 team advanced after taking eighth in 4:10.71.
