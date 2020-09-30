PATCH GROVE, Wis. — When it came down to the wire, the Shullsburg seniors delivered in a big way Tuesday night.
The Miners came back to win sets four and five in a 3-2 win over previously unbeaten River Ridge, 15-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 15-10, with big play after big play from senior hitters Kayla Klotz and Layla Alt.
In Shullsburg coach Hannah Pick’s nine years of coaching, this marked the first time her team has ever defeated the Timberwolves (5-1).
“This is just a huge win for our girls,” she said. “None of them have ever been a part of beating River Ridge, so this one feels really good.”
The Miners (6-1) were led by Klotz with 32 kills and 14 blocks.
“River Ridge is always the team to beat in our conference because they are so good every year,” Klotz said. “It feels great to finally get a win against them.”
The Miners also got 20 assists and 11 kills from Alt, who managed most of her kills in the final two sets.
“Kayla and Layla really turned it on there at the end,” Pick said. “They need to bring it like that every game. When we play our game, no one is going to beat us.”
The Wolves took Set 1, 25-15, before the Miners controlled all of Set 2 for the 25-17 win. River Ridge made it a must-win game for the Miners after taking Set 3, 25-18.
“Sometimes we struggle communicating and balls drop,” Pick said. “We had that a few times, but they girls didn’t hang their heads. They kept talking and stayed positive, and we got the momentum back on our side.”
In the fourth set the Wolves led 11-8 before Alt and Klotz took over at the net. An ace serve from Brooklyn Strang tied the game up at 17-17, and it was all Shullsburg after that, capped off by a Klotz kill for the 25-21 win.
“This year we feel that all eyes are on us seniors, and we need to step up and make the big plays when we need them,” Alt said. “We know that every time we step on the court it could be our last, and we just have to play like it’s our last time out there every time.”
Strang finished the game with three aces and 26 digs.
The Miners controlled nearly all of Set 5, taking a 12-5 lead on a kill by Alt.
“It’s a great feeling, and we know what we can be capable of when we bring our best game to the floor,” Klotz said.
The Wolves were led by Kendall Esser with 13 kills, while Sadie Crubel added 11. Samantha Stagman added 20 assists.