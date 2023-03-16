Another day. Another big performance. Another Clarke win.
And, another step closer to a national championship.
Emma Kelchen scored 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, and the second-seeded Pride used an incredibly balanced offense to beat top-seeded Campbellsville (Ky.), 76-51, in the Duer Bracket final of the NAIA tournament on Wednesday afternoon at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Skylar Culbertson, Nicole McDermott, Taylor Haase and Tina Ubl added 11 points apiece, Giana Michels had nine and Mya Merschman chipped in seven as Clarke (31-4) advanced to the NAIA Final Four for the first time in program history.
The Pride will play Dakota State (29-6) at 8 p.m. on Friday. Heart of America Conference champion Central Methodist will play Thomas More in the early semifinal. That game tips off at 6 p.m.
Campbellsville, which ended the season 31-3, was led by Sarah Sutton’s nine points. It was just the fifth time this season the Tigers were held to fewer than 70 points and the second time they were limited to 51 or less.
McDermott and Ubl scored early baskets, Michels hit a 3-pointer, Culbertson made a free throw and Merschman scored from the floor to cap a 10-0 run over the first 2:36 of the game. Campbellsville answered with a 6-0 run of its own, but never got closer than five points the rest of the game.
Ubl’s basket with 3:46 left in the opening quarter pushed the lead to 21-8. Haase scored seven points in the opening quarter for Clarke, which took a 26-18 lead into the second quarter.
Sutton hit a 3-pointer to draw the Tigers within five with 5:16 left in the first half, but the Pride answered back again. Michels scored to push the lead to nine with 1:38 left, then assisted on a trey from Merschman and a basket from Izzie Peterson with 4 seconds left as the Pride took a 42-28 lead into halftime.
Michels, a Bellevue, Iowa, native, had seven points and five assists in the first half. The Pride shot 53.1% (17 of 32) from the floor and scored 11 points off nine Campbellsville turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.
Culbertson’s 3 at the 7:59 mark of the third quarter pushed the lead to 17. The Tigers trimmed the deficit to 11, but Kelchen, a former Bellevue standout, had seven points, four rebounds and blocked a shot during an 11-0 run as the Pride built a 60-38 lead with 1:14 left in the third. She finished the game with four blocks.
Kelchen hit a triple 15 seconds into the fourth quarter for a 24-point lead and Campbellsville never got closer than 18 points the rest of the way.
Culbertson, a former East Dubuque standout, added eight rebounds and three steals. McDermott, a former Cascade star, had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Clarke converted 19 Campbellsville turnovers into 18 points and finished with a 41-33 advantage on the boards. The Pride converted 15 offensive rebounds into 17 second-chance points.
