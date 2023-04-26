Saints Vs Green Bay
Buy Now

Dubuque goaltender Marcus Brännman makes a save against Green Bay earlier this season. Brännman stopped 34 shots Wednesday night to lead the Fighting Saints to a 3-2 victory in Game 3 of their playoff series with the Gamblers.

 Gassman

Marcus Brännman weathered the first 10 minutes and the last 10 minutes. In between, the Dubuque Fighting Saints willed their way to victory.

Brännman stopped 34 of 36 shots to lead the Saints to a 3-2 victory over Green Bay in the third and deciding game of their USHL Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday night at the Resch Center.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.