Dubuque goaltender Marcus Brännman makes a save against Green Bay earlier this season. Brännman stopped 34 shots Wednesday night to lead the Fighting Saints to a 3-2 victory in Game 3 of their playoff series with the Gamblers.
Marcus Brännman weathered the first 10 minutes and the last 10 minutes. In between, the Dubuque Fighting Saints willed their way to victory.
Brännman stopped 34 of 36 shots to lead the Saints to a 3-2 victory over Green Bay in the third and deciding game of their USHL Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday night at the Resch Center.
Dubuque advanced to play Eastern Conference regular-season champion Chicago in the best-of-3 semifinals this weekend. All three games will take place at Fox Valley Ice Arena. The Saints won four of the six regular-season meetings with the Steel.
Green Bay thoroughly dominated the first 10 minutes of the game and scored the opening goal at the 9:33 mark on a backdoor goal by Aidan Park, who started and finished a 3-on-2 rush. Park jumped on a loose puck in his own zone and moved the puck with Mykhailo Danylov and James Duerr into the Dubuque zone before scoring his first goal of the postseason into a wide-open net behind Brännman.
At that point, Green Bay owned a 10-1 advantage in shots.
But the Saints received a lifeline when Josh Player took a hooking penalty on Ryan St. Louis at the 11:38 mark. Just 37 seconds later, St. Louis potted his first goal of the playoffs to tie the game.
Max Burkholder wired a one-timer from the right circle, but goalie Kristoffer Eberly made a side-to-side save. Eberly fumbled the puck, Max Montes and Owen Michaels dug it free, and St. Louis slammed it into a wide-open net from the right of the blue paint.
The Gamblers finished the first period with a 15-7 advantage in shots, despite Dubuque enjoying both power plays. The Saints enjoyed the first power play of the second period and didn’t convert, but the momentum led to their first lead of the night.
Caelum Dick scored his first goal of the playoffs at the 7:59 mark of the period. Mikey Burchill carried into the Green Bay zone and fed Luke Malboeuf at the point. Malboeuf moved the puck to defense partner Dick at the right point, and his shot hit Green Bay’s Eli Sebastian in front before finding the back of the net. Jake Sondreal and Oliver Moberg created traffic in front for Dick’s shot.
Less than 3 minutes later, Michaels doubled Dubuque’s lead. He intercepted an outlet pass at the center line, weaved through the Green Bay defense and snapped a shot into the top right corner while Colin Frank created traffic in front. Michaels shares the USHL lead in playoff scoring with five points, including two goals.
Green Bay got within 3-2 on a Bodie Nobes shorthanded goal at the 10:18 mark of the third period. He intercepted a pass, sidestepped a Dubuque defender and snapped a shot into the top corner of the net for his first playoff goal.
With less than 2 minutes to play the Gamblers pulled Eberly for a sixth attacker. Brännman made a handful of scrambling saves to preserve the victory.
Dubuque finished with 20 shots and went 1-for-4 on the power play. Green Bay was 0-for-1.
The Saints and Gamblers evenly split their eight regular-season meetings and the first two games of the playoff series. Green Bay held a slim, 25-24 advantage in goals through the first 10 meetings.
