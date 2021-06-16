The Iowa Golf Association announced the recipients of the 2021 Ann Griffel Scholarship Awards on Tuesday, and two area senior standouts were among the honorees.
Western Dubuque’s Hannah Fangmann and Edgewood-Colesburg’s Maddy Streicher were two of five players to each earn a one-year scholarship worth $2,000. The girls join a group of 242 other students to have received the award since 1963.
Fangmann, of Peosta, is the daughter of Jeremy and Brenda Fangmann and will be attending Wartburg College to study business administration and continue her golf career with the Knights. She qualified three times for the Iowa state golf meet with the Bobcats, with her best finish coming as a sophomore in 17th place.
“After college, I believe golf can help me establish connections in the business world that could potentially help me get a job, gain a customer, or make a sale,” Fangmann said in a press release. “I also hope to share what I have learned and eventually coach future youth golfers. Ultimately, I am grateful for all I’ve learned through golf and will apply it to my future life experiences to be the best person I can be.”
Streicher, of Edgewood, is the daughter of Darrel and Lisa Streicher and will be attending Simpson College to study biochemistry and continue her golf career with the Storm. She also qualified for the state golf meet three times, with her best finish coming earlier this month as a state runner-up. She placed fifth two years ago.
“The game of golf has made an immeasurable impact on my life,” Streicher said. “In the future, due to golf being such a positive and powerful experience in my life, I would love to be able to make an impact in other young people’s lives as well, maybe as a mentor or coach. One thing I am sure of is that I will teach my children to golf. I feel that it’s important for them to learn the sport that has impacted my life so tremendously.”
The other winners were Cedar Falls’ Amara Lytl, Rock Rapids’ Isabelle Schneidermann and Washington’s Anna Nacos — who attended Dubuque Wahlert as a sophomore and helped the Golden Eagles win a team state title. She’ll continue her career at Northern Iowa.
The scholarship is named after longtime Iowa Women’s Golf Association President Ann Griffel, who during her 23-year term started the Girls’ State Junior and Senior Women’s Championships.