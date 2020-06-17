Western Dubuque all-state baseball player Calvin Harris will be able to resume his senior season after an injury scare early this week.
An MRI on Wednesday revealed a strain of his medial flexor in his right forearm, according to his father, Scott Harris. The two-time Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year suffered the injury while pitching in the second inning of the Bobcats’ season opener against Dubuque Wahlert on Monday and immediately exited the game.
Harris will not throw for two weeks but hopes to play in a designated hitter role as early as next week.