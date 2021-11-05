CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — This was redemption for West Delaware.
A year after falling in the Class 4A final, the Hawks were in the 3A field and wanting to take home the championship.
Redemption earned.
Liv Schulte floored 18 kills with 16 digs, and Carlee Smith delivered 45 assists and 12 digs to lead the No. 2 Hawks past No. 4 West Liberty, 21-25, 25-9, 25-20, 25-20, in the 3A state championship match at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“It feels amazing, because this year was really our redemption year,” said Smith, a senior. “We came back with loads of experience and I think that really helps us here in the long run. We enjoyed every second of it.”
Ella Koloc had 38 digs for the Hawks (43-5), who lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier in the 4A final last fall. West Delaware won the 4A championship in 2015.
“They were runners-up last year and I’m very proud of them for that,” Hawks coach Brett Mather said. “What an accomplishment this season and what a state tournament we had. All three rounds were competitive as heck and our girls were bringing it. We kept putting it on the line and playing fearless and we really did that.”
Allie Demmer added 11 kills for the Hawks, and Brooke Krogmann chipped in eight kills. Kayla Felton had 19 digs and Olivia Halvorson provided 15 digs.
Schulte and Smith were both named to the 3A state all-tournament team.
“Just a dream come true, ever since we started playing volleyball,” Schulte said. “We left it all on the line. It was great to be back this year, and especially to finish it out.”
The Comets (39-5) pulled ahead in a close opening set, and a hitting error from the Hawks handed West Liberty the first set. West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt finished with 21 kills and was named the all-tournament team captain.
“They’re a heck of a team,” Mather said. “They kept putting pressure on us the whole match. In Game 1, they finished better than we did. We had several errors at the end of Game 1 that they capitalized on.”
The second set was all West Delaware, aided by a 9-0 run that broke open the match with a 14-4 advantage. The Hawks extended the lead to 17-6 and closed out an impressive 25-9 win to tie the match.
“In Game 2, we played our best of the whole match,” Mather said. “We were doing, what people call little things, we call them play fractions of seconds of points. I thought we did a really good job of playing those fractions of seconds. Defense is a big part of what we do, and I think our defense was very, very big today.”
The pivotal third set could have gone either way, but the Hawks maintained their composure and pulled away. Schulte delivered a pair of kills to break an 18-all tie, then Krogmann wrapped up the win with a big hit.
“We just got back on our feet there, and we weren’t discouraged at all there after that first set,” Smith said. “We just focused on ourselves, go out there and run some quick tempo and be on the ball like we always do.”
West Liberty had opportunities to extend the match to a fifth set, but ultimately Schulte and the Hawks were too much when it counted most.
“We all really wanted it,” Schulte said. “You could feel it out on the court. After the first set, (Coach) told us that we need to stay in games the entire point and we really focused in from there.”