Blake Bechen realized a long-time dream of playing in the United States Hockey League.
And he understands the work has only just begun.
The 17-year-old rookie forward from Dubuque notched his first USHL assist and later added his first goal on Saturday in helping the Youngstown Phantoms to a 5-0 victory at defending Eastern Conference champion Chicago. He has played in three of the Phantoms’ first six games of the season.
“Obviously, it’s very special to have the opportunity to play in the USHL, because it’s the best league in the world for developing Junior hockey players,” Bechen said Sunday evening. “Every kid who plays competitive hockey dreams of playing in the USHL, then making it to college and eventually playing in the NHL.
“It’s a dream come true to make it to this level, but it doesn’t stop here. It’s such a hard league to make, but it’s just as hard to stay because there are so many great players in the USHL. You have to bring your best every single practice and every single game. There are no nights off.”
Bechen starred for the Dubuque Saints as a sophomore during the 2020-21 Midwest High School Hockey League season and recorded 20 goals and 65 points in 28 regular-season games. He also helped Dubuque advance to the semifinals of USA Hockey's National High School Tournament in Omaha, Neb.
Last season, Bechen skated for the Fox Motors 16U team in Michigan and contributed four goals, 20 points and 18 penalty minutes in 21 games. That prompted the Phantoms to select him in the ninth round, 132nd overall, in the USHL Draft.
The 5-foot-10, 154-pound forward made the roster out of training camp.
“It is a pretty big adjustment, because of the pace of play and the fact that it’s a lot faster and a lot more physical,” Bechen said. “It’s a veteran league, so as a first-year player, you’re not automatically going to be in the lineup every night. You have to find ways to contribute to the team, like being a good teammate and being supportive.
“It’s definitely a cool feeling to get into the lineup. When you do, you have to make the most of the opportunities you get. You have to do all of the little things that earn the coaches’ trust. They have to be able to trust you, and you earn that trust by having good details.”
Bechen certainly made an impression on Saturday in a key bounce back game for the Phantoms after a 5-4 loss to Chicago. He assisted on a Reese Laubach goal 7:06 into the second period for his first career USHL point to stake Youngstown to a 2-0 lead.
Then, 5:08 into the third period, he scored a pivotal goal to put the Phantoms ahead, 3-0.
Bechen collected the puck in the corner and fed defenseman Nick Williams at the right point. Williams moved the puck along the blueline to defense partner Andrew Centrella, who spotted Bechen alone in the slot at the right faceoff circle. Bechen took the pass and quickly wired a shot past goaltender Christian Manz.
“I didn’t even know it was in at first, but I saw one of my teammates in front celebrating, so that’s when I knew,” said Bechen, who was named the game's second star. “It was a pretty cool moment and a great feeling to get that first one under my belt. It would have been special to get it against any team, but obviously Chicago has been really good for a long time, and that kind of adds to it.
“But the most important thing was getting the win, for sure. One of the things we’ve talked about is playing well and rebounding from a loss. Obviously, we did that by getting a 5-0 win. It definitely made the bus trip back to Youngstown that much better.”
