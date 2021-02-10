Max Link scored 13 points to lead a balanced offensive effort, and the Dubuque Senior boys basketball team cruised past Waterloo East, 63-40, on Tuesday night in Waterloo, Iowa.
The Rams (6-8) had four players score in double figures, as Mitch Williams added 11 points and Jim Bonifas and Kendrick Watkins-Hogue chipped in 10 points apiece.
Dubuque Hempstead 59, Waterloo West 52 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Class 4A No. 7-ranked Mustangs (13-3) got back on track behind Jamari Smith’s 20 points. Michael Duax added 18 points and Cameron Fens had 11.
Western Dubuque 68, Clear Creek-Amana 52 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Class 3A No. 8-ranked Bobcats (13-3) powered past the Clippers (14-5) with a 37-26 second-half surge.
Cedar Falls 85, Dubuque Wahlert 60 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: The Golden Eagles (6-7) struggled in the road loss to the Class 4A top-ranked Tigers.
Dyersville Beckman 54, Center Point-Urbana 50 (OT) — At Center Point, Iowa: After the Stormin’ Pointers hit a 3 to send the game to OT, Beckman (12-7) pulled it out behind Jake Hermsen’s 18 points.
Northeast Goose Lake 33, Cascade 30 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: The Cougars played hard on defense again, but were a couple key buckets short in the road loss.
Easton Valley 58, Bellevue Marquette 45 — At Miles, Iowa: Carson Michels scored 25 points, but the Mohawks (7-11) waned in the middle quarters against Valley (18-0).
Marion 58, West Delaware 53 — At Marion, Iowa: Kyle Kelley had 15 points, but the Hawks (9-10) fell.
Cuba City 84, Iowa-Grant 32 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Carter Olson scored 23 points and Riley Richard added 19 as the Cubans (16-1) rolled.
Southwestern 55, Mineral Point 45 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Nate Reiff scored 17 points and Anthony Martin added 15 as the Wildcats (12-9) scored an impressive win at the Pointers (15-5).
Shullsburg 81, Cassville 48 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Chandler Kelly torched the nets for 27 points, and the Miners (9-77) rolled past Cassville.
Benton 49, Belmont 48 — At Benton, Wis.: Rex Blaine dropped 19 points as the Zephyrs squeaked by the Braves.
Prairie du Chien 52, River Valley 47 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks held off River Valley for the close win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Senior 68, Waterloo East 28 — At Nora Gym: The Rams (11-5) rolled past Waterloo East for their sixth straight victory, with Sam McDonald leading the way with 15 points.
Cedar Falls 58, Dubuque Wahlert 54 — At Wahlert: Emma Donovan delivered 20 points, but the Golden Eagles (10-8) couldn’t quite rally down the stretch as the Class 5A No. 8 Tigers (14-3) held on.
Waterloo West 68, Dubuque Hempstead 44 — At Moody Gym: Morgan Hawkins scored 14 points as the Mustangs (3-14) battled but couldn’t keep pace with Class 5A No. 3-ranked Waterloo West (16-1).
Cedar Rapids Prairie 48, Western Dubuque 28 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Bobcats (4-15) dropped the road contest.
Bellevue 62, North Cedar 32 — At Clarence, Iowa: The Class 2A No. 6-ranked Comets rolled to a road victory.
Dyersville Beckman 45, Center Point-Urbana 42 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers closed the regular season with a fourth straight win.
Lancaster 64, Dodgeville 60 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows (17-6) survived in their WIAA Division 3 regional opener, advancing to play at Prairie du Chien on Friday.
Belleville 61, Platteville 52 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen (12-7) were stunned in their WIAA Division 3 regional opener by a tough Belleville (5-13) squad.
Boscobel 44, Iowa-Grant 27 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Sarah Knowles and Erin Knowles teamed up for 13 points apiece, powering the Bulldogs (6-11) in their WIAA Division 4 regional opener and advancing to play at Fennimore on Friday.
Belmont 62, Benton 31 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Braves (12-8) rolled in their WIAA Division 5 regional opener and advanced to play at Shullsburg on Friday.
PREP WRESTLING
Hawks to state — At Manchester, Iowa: Brayden Maury (106 pounds), Blake Engel (126), Staveley Maury (138), Logan Peyton (145), Jadyn Peyton (152), Ethan Proper (160), Jared Voss (170), Cael Meyer (182) and Carson Petlon (285) won by fall as the top-ranked Hawks dismantled No. 24 South Tama, 74-0, in their Class 2A regional final.
Carson Less (113), Reily Dolan (132) and Wyatt Voelker (195) also had bonus-point wins for West Delaware, which has won each of the last two state dual championships and advanced to the state dual tournament on Feb. 17 in Des Moines.
Blazers fall in final — At Gilbertville, Iowa: Danil Wall (120 pounds) and Mason Recker (152) won by fall, but No. 20-ranked Dyersville Beckman lost to No. 1 Don Bosco, 68-12, in their Class 1A regional final.
Wall, Nick Schmidt (126), Nick Hageman (145), Recker and Jason Koopman (285) had pins and Owen Huehnergarth (195) won by technical fall in the Trailblazers’ 40-28 semifinal victory over No. 32 Sigourney-Keota.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Dubuque 23, Luther 16 — At Decorah, Iowa: Luke Radeke (149 pounds) and Darryl Aiello (285) secured two key wins by fall as the Spartans (3-3) topped the Norse (2-4).
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Grand View 3, Clarke 0 — At Kehl Center: Mike Jenkins had nine kills, but the Pride (2-5) were swept by top-ranked Grand View (6-0).