Fans attending the Big Ten Conference men’s basketball game between Iowa and Illinois can lend a big assist to a vital part of the Iowa City cancer treatment community on Saturday.
Near the turnstiles at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, representatives of the American Cancer Society’s Russell and Ann Gerdin Hope Lodge will collect donations in the form of non-perishable food items, gas and grocery gift cards, and 13- and 30-gallon garbage bags.
Hope Lodge communities provide comfortable guest suites with private baths, as well as inviting spaces with all the comforts of home, including a communal kitchen, dining area, laundry rooms and places to gather or find a quiet respite — all at no cost to cancer patients and their caregivers who travel to Iowa City for treatment.
Hope Lodge also offers a community of support and an emotional connection with others facing the same journey. More than 30 cities across the country — including Kansas City, Mo.; Minneapolis; Omaha, Neb.; and St. Louis in the Midwest — offer Hope Lodge locations.
Iowa takes a 14-8 overall record and 6-5 Big Ten mark into Saturday’s contest with Illinois (16-6, 7-4). The Black & Gold Spirit Game is slated for 1:30 p.m. on Fox TV and is already listed as a sellout.
IOWA STATE DUAL WRESTLING MEET TO BE TELEVISED
The Iowa High School Sports Network will broadcast the Iowa High School Athletic Association state team dual tournament for the first time in event history. Dubuque Hempstead and West Delaware both qualified for the tournament.
The event will be held Saturday at Xtream Arena in Coralville. IHSSN will broadcast the finals in conjunction with production partner Mediacom. Fans can watch the Finals beginning at 8 p.m. on select IHSSN Broadcast Network affiliates, including KFXA (Cedar Rapids), WQAD (Quad Cities) and KXLT — Me-TV 47.2 (Mason City) as well as on the IHSSN Cable Network. Free streaming of the finals will also be available at IHSSN.com and the Watch IHSSN App.
At the conclusion of the tournament, a digital copy of the finals may be rented or purchased at IHSSN.com.
KILBURG HIRED TO COACH IN COUNCIL BLUFFS
Former Bellevue High School standout Peter Kilburg has been hired as the new football coach at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School in western Iowa. He spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the Lynx and replaces John Wolfe, who resigned after a 3-6 season.
Kilburg, the 2016 Telegraph Herald football player of the year, earned all-state accolades as a senior while setting several school records at Bellevue High School. He starred in track & field at Loras College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education and history.
Kilburg has been teaching in the social studies department at Abraham Lincoln for the past two years and also helps coach the Lynx track and field team.
