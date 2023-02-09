Kalle Larsson checks the box scores from National Hockey League, minor pro and NCAA Division I games every day to track the progress of Dubuque Fighting Saints alumni.
It can be a long process, but it also brings him an enormous sense of satisfaction.
“Seeing our former players do well at the next level makes me so proud,” said Larsson, the Saints’ president of hockey operations and general manager. “That’s the reward for all the work we, as an organization, put in. To have had a small part in their success and know we did whatever we could to help prepare them for higher levels of hockey is special to me. That’s what we’re here for, to not only help players and staff move on to higher levels but to prepare them for success when they get there.
“This is a team effort, and we’re fortunate to have so many people --- from coaches, staff, volunteers, billets and fans --- who have bought into what we’re trying to accomplish. I maybe get more of the attention than I deserve sometimes, but we’re not who we are without all the people who work so hard to make this organization so successful.”
The architect of the Saints’ hockey operations will have a few more years to add to his run of success.
Larsson this week reached an agreement with Northern Lights Hockey, LLC, which owns and operates the Saints, on a contract extension to keep him in his current role through the 2025-26 United States Hockey League season. The deal includes a minority ownership stake in the organization.
“Kalle has been an integral leader for the Dubuque Fighting Saints,” said Brad Kwong, the managing partner for Northern Lights since the team returned to the USHL in 2010-11. “He has demonstrated over the years to have the intelligence, hockey acumen and a balanced approach to help build the Fighting Saints into one of the preeminent junior hockey organizations in the world.
“Kalle has established himself as a leader and well-respected colleague amongst his GM brethren and has been a tremendous resource to the league in many hockey-related matters. We’re very happy to be able to keep a talented hockey executive in our organization for four more years and look forward to continued success with Kalle at the helm.”
The 40-year-old Larson, a native of Gothenburg, Sweden, began his career in hockey operations in 2010-11 as an assistant coach at Lawrence University and spent four seasons at his alma mater. After two seasons as director of scouting and assistant general manager for the Sioux City Musketeers, he joined the Saints organization in 2015 as the director of player personnel.
Larsson added the general managing duties in 2017-18 before being promoted to president of hockey operations on Feb. 8, 2022. The USHL named him its general manager of the year in 2019-20.
“It has been a delight watching Kalle grow into his current role and, frankly, his record speaks for itself,” said Peter Chiarelli, a founding member of the Saints ownership group and the vice president of hockey operations for the NHL’s St. Louis Blues. “He is succeeding in player evaluation, managing personnel, coach/GM relationships and connectivity and many other smaller, but equally important, aspects of the job. He is cerebral, proactive and very industrious and efficient. The Dubuque Fighting Saints organization is fortunate to have a person like Kalle at our helm. Congratulations, Kalle.”
Larson has helped the Saints compile a 245-148-32-15 record since 2015 while working with head coaches Jason Lammers, Oliver David, Greg Brown and, this season, Kirk MacDonald. They have continued unparalleled success as the only USHL organization to finish above .500 and qualify for the Clark Cup Playoffs every season since 2010-11. (The USHL cancelled the playoffs in 2020, when the Saints were in solid position to qualify.)
Larsson drafted 2019-20 USHL forward and player of the year Riese Gaber, 2019-20 goalie of the year Erik Portillo, 2021-22 USA Hockey Junior Player of the Year Connor Kurth and USHL Curt Hammer Award winners Aidan Fulp (2019-20) and Stephen Halliday (2021-22). The Curt Hammer Award recognizes a player’s impact on the ice and in the community.
The Saints have sent more than 95% of their players to NCAA Division I programs, and more than a dozen alumni have been drafted or earned free-agent opportunities with NHL organizations under Larsson’s watch. Dubuque has also produced three of the past five USHL Scholar-Athlete Award winners and 12 of the 29 USHL all-academic selections since the award’s inception in 2017.
“The appeal of Dubuque, to me, first-and-foremost, is our ownership group is outstanding and we have the infrastructure and tools in place to be competitive every year. Some organizations just don’t have that,” Larsson said. “I understand that my style might not be for everybody, but the ownership group allows me to be me, and they give me the support when we need it. I’m able to do things the way I believe they should be done, and that is very important to me.
“I’m very proud and grateful that the ownership group thinks highly enough of me to include an ownership share.”
More often than not, Larsson gets it right the first time. Since 2018, the Saints have averaged just 3.4 player additions per season – well below the USHL average of 6.7 per season. Waterloo has the next-lowest average at 3.6 and two teams – Muskegon and Omaha – have averaged more than 10 per season.
“There’s nothing harder than getting better in-season, so you have to really focus on the draft and evaluating your team when you pick it in September,” Larsson said. “During the year, if you want to get better, you usually have to give up a lot of assets to do it. That’s not the game we’re playing. Our track record of developing our own players certainly helps us in recruiting, because it shows how committed we are to our players.
“We’re a developmental program, so let’s invest in and develop our guys instead of bringing in new players all the time. It’s part of the strategy and something I’m proud of. We have had years where we did make moves, but we’re not making them just for the sake of shaking things up or to make the team marginally better.”
And, some of Larsson’s best moves might have been the trades he didn’t make. That allowed younger players the opportunity to blossom for long-term production in Dubuque.
“The measure of success isn’t just winning right now. It’s sustained competitiveness over a long period of time,” Larsson said. “We want to be in the mix all the time, instead of selling your future for a three- or four-month run. I don’t see any value in trades that will make you bad for two or three years. I’m not criticizing people who do that, but I don’t see the value in it.”
