It wasn’t quite a complete 60-minute football game, but it was closer.
And on a day when Dubuque wasn’t at its best on offense, the defense came through in a big way.
Kallion Buckner ran for a pair of touchdowns and Marshon Crowder had a key interception as the Spartans pulled away to beat Buena Vista, 31-16, on a beautiful homecoming Saturday at Chalmers Field.
Dubuque (3-1, 2-0 American Rivers Conference) has won three straight and five of six against the Beavers (2-3, 1-2).
“This is a much improved BV team. That 16 points is about (30) points below their scoring average, so our defense played really well,” Spartans coach Stan Zweifel said. “Our offense didn’t play efficient enough, but we did take care of the ball with the exception of that one interception. We played a little closer to playing four quarters of good, tough football. And our defense was amazing, I thought. Amazing.”
Crowder, a senior linebacker and former Dubuque Hempstead standout, intercepted Buena Vista quarterback Brandon Kyles deep in Spartans territory to thwart a scoring drive in the final minute before halftime.
“It was definitely huge,” Crowder said of the pick. “In the moment I wasn’t really thinking about it like that. It was moreso just trying to make a play for the team. That’s what they put me out here for, to make plays, so that’s what I was trying to do.”
It seems like that’s all Crowder has done since stepping foot on campus. He also blocked a punt, recorded a solo sack in the first half and assisted on another in the second half, and broke up a pass. He also had nine tackles.
The Spartans have lined him up all over the field, too. He has played linebacker and safety, and Zweifel said he has even taken snaps at defensive end.
“He might be the best athlete in the conference,” Zweifel said. “We move him all over heck. He plays a variety of different positions and he plays them very well.”
He was certainly a key cog in a defensive unit that held the Beavers well below their scoring average. Buena Vista has scored 58 points twice this season and was averaging 45.5 points through their first four games.
The game began with a P-51 Mustang flyover, a tribute to the traveling Tuskegee Airmen exhibit at the Dubuque Regional Airport through today.
But both teams struggled to get off the ground in the opening quarter.
The Spartans were limited to just 40 first-half rushing yards and finished with 129. Quarterback Jacob Keller ran for 48 yards before leaving the game with a shoulder injury after landing awkwardly following a 34-yard run near the end of the third quarter.
Keller completed 17 of 26 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. Dubuque was outgained by the Beavers, 382-345.
The Spartans finally broke through early in the second quarter, capping a 6-play, 80-yard drive with Buckner’s 8-yard touchdown run.
The Beavers struck back quickly, though.
Buena Vista receiver Eric Pacheco got behind the Spartans defense and quarterback Brandon Kyles dropped the ball in perfectly for a 75-yard touchdown. The Beavers pushed ahead for the first time on their next drive as Kyles and Pacheco hooked up for a 3-yard touchdown.
Keller engineered a nine-play, 75-yard drive to give the lead back to the Spartans just before halftime, lofting a 35-yard touchdown to tight end Karletty Faamatuinu with 2:26 left in the half.
“We weren’t really worried about the lead, we were just worried about executing our plays and just being ready for that next play,” Buckner said.
Beavers kicker Ramon Garcia missed a 32-yard field goal and an extra-point attempt in the first half as Dubuque took a 14-13 lead into the break despite being outgained, 246-197.
The Spartans forced a three-and-out to open the second half and blocked the punt, but was forced to settle for Jacob Wolf’s 32-yard field goal.
Garcia converted a 21-yard kick to keep the Beavers within a point.
Buckner plunged in from a yard out on fourth-and-goal to give the Spartans their biggest lead of the day, 24-16, with 14:35 left.
Jordan Boatright intercepted Kyles moments later, returning it to the Buena Vista 12-yard line to set up Tiger Geeslin’s 1-yard TD run.