News in your town

Former RB Wadley alleges mistreatment by Hawkeye coaches, regrets playing at Iowa

'A dark past:' MLB MVPs say time to pull name off plaques

Roster shuffle: Plans change in MLB because of health issues

Patriots hope winning still in fashion for new QB Newton

Sports in brief: Netflix making documentary on Kaepernick

Local & area roundup: No. 8 Hempstead sweeps Iowa City West

Former Wahlert star willing to sit out over racist tweet at K-State

MLB: Cascade's Rea among 22 pitchers at Cubs camp