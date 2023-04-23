A year later, it still bothers Ronnie Kramer.
The Dubuque County American Legion baseball team’s postseason lasted only a few hours last spring. The Minutemen suffered a 19-0 loss to Hiawatha in the first game of round-robin play at the area tournament in Dyersville, and the group never recovered.
Dubuque County will try to atone for last year’s quick exit today in the three-team area tournament hosted by Cedar Rapids Prairie. The Minutemen face Ottumwa at 11 a.m. and Prairie at 1 p.m., with Ottumwa and Prairie concluding play at 3 p.m. As host, Prairie received an automatic berth in the state tournament May 6-7, so Dubuque County and Ottumwa will duke it out for the second bid.
“Last year definitely left a bad taste in our mouths,” Kramer said. “Not even advancing out of the area tournament … that’s not what usually happens for us. Us coaches especially weren’t thrilled about it, and we don’t want it to happen again.
“The players last year didn’t really get a taste for what the tournament is all about. Before they knew it, we were done. It’s definitely a good motivation going into (today).”
Jabari Dobbs, a senior left-handed pitcher from Cedar Rapids Washington, tossed a one-hitter to lead Hiawatha in last year’s opener. The Minutemen bounced back to beat Linn-Mar, 12-1, as Dubuque Wahlert’s Aaron Savary homered and pitched five dominant innings.
All three teams finished with 1-1 records, but Hiawatha advanced because it allowed the fewest runs. Dubuque County was the three-time defending state champion and advanced to the American Legion World Series in North Carolina the previous summer.
Dubuque County enters today’s area tournament with a 5-1 record after sweeping a doubleheader from Linn-Mar, splitting with Prairie and sweeping Hiawatha.
The Minutemen return six players, including Isaac Then, Ryan Klostermann and Jake Goodman from defending Iowa Class 3A state champion Western Dubuque High School. Dubuque Wahlert’s Jack Walsh, Dubuque Senior’s Jon Wille and Dyersville Beckman Catholic’s Luke Schieltz also return.
Dubuque County’s newcomers include Dubuque Hempstead’s Justin Potts, Gage Bishop and Curt Saunders; Western Dubuque’s Caleb Klein and Colin McDermott; Senior’s Alex Kirman and Will Sullivan; Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius and Patrick Fitzgerald; Cascade’s Cade Rausch and Ty Frasher; and Beckman’s Luke Sigwarth. Last season, Beckman reached the Iowa Class 2A state semifinals and Cascade advanced to the quarterfinals.
Kramer believes the Minutemen found an offensive groove last weekend in sweeping Hiawatha.
“The first few games we played, we had quite a few strikeouts and just couldn’t put the ball in play,” he said. “But that was three weeks ago, and guys were understandably a little rusty. Every time we’ve played since then, we’ve swung the bats better and better. It’s been quite a big improvement from the first weekend to last weekend.
“The same goes for our pitching. I feel a lot better about our pitching than I did that first weekend, because the guys are more around the strike zone than they were at first. It is kind of tough to get in a groove right away, especially if you haven’t thrown a lot and you’re going out in cold, damp weather.”
The bulk of the players on the roster also pitch. Kramer said the Minutemen typically limit their pitchers to an inning or two per outing so they can ease their way into the high school season, which begins in mid-May.
