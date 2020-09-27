Even in Dubuque Hempstead’s state championship season, it’s hard to imagine its run-heavy offense was as dynamic as the one the Mustangs feature today.
After all, not only does Hempstead have a large stable of horses, it also has a quarterback in Aidan Dunne who can air it out.
“(Offensive coordinator Matt) Ehlers is doing such a great job. We just feel like we’re a well-oiled machine right now,” Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner said after the Mustangs’ 38-20 victory over Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday at Dalzell Field.
Dunne threw for 219 yards and a touchdown and ran for another 90 yards and a score as the Mustangs won their fourth straight game.
But it’s not just him. And it’s not just running backs or quarterbacks, either.
Jalen Smith ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns, and Zach Sabers added 88 yards of offense and a touchdown.
Seven Hempstead players combined to run 51 times for 281 yards and four touchdowns.
Receiver Ty Hancock set up a first-quarter score with a 40-yard run, a play the Mustangs have run with success most of the year.
“Our line does a really good job blocking and if anybody sees a hole, we’re gone,” Hancock said.
Dunne still leads the team with 354 yards rushing and six touchdowns. Smith has another 293 yards and three touchdowns, and Sabers has run for 222 yards and five scores.
“Our running back room is great,” Smith said. “We’re all friends. We never get jealous over who’s getting the ball. We all love to share the ball and get a win.”
Rams defense standing tough — It’s easy to notice Zak Kubitz’s three interception returns for touchdowns, and four that Dubuque Senior had as a team on Friday night.
Looking behind the numbers, Senior’s defense appears legit.
The Rams shut down Waterloo West, 45-7, on Friday night in Waterloo, Iowa. After allowing 24 points in a season-opening loss at Cedar Falls, Senior has allowed just 42 points in the four games since — and just seven over the past two. The Wahawks entered Friday’s game having scored 45, 37 and 38 points in their three wins this season.
Seth Bullock, who finished with a team-best 6.5 tackles, also had an interception return for touchdown, recovered a fumble and split a sack for the Rams.
Quarterback High — Garrett Baumhover is just the latest standout quarterback at Western Dubuque. Now he leads the state in passing yards regardless of class.
Baumhover completed 12 of 17 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns in WD’s 42-6 blowout of Waterloo East on Friday in Epworth, Iowa. Baumhover is completing 63.5% of his passes (80-for-126) this season and has thrown for a state-best 1,470 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The biggest beneficiary has been the Bobcats’ receivers.
Tommy DeSollar has a team-best 30 receptions for 540 yards and five scores. Dakota Lau now has 19 catches for 384 yards and six touchdowns, and Logan Brosius is third with 16 receptions, 398 yards and three TDs.
QB on the move — Dyersville Beckman quarterback Nick Offerman threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 114 yards and a score in the Trailblazers’ 24-17 victory over Durant in Dyersville, Iowa, on Friday night. Offerman, the team’s leading rusher with 256 yards and six touchdowns, completed 13 of 28 passes but also had three interceptions in Friday’s game.
Menster putting up big numbers — Jack Menster has been a touchdown machine for Cascade this season. He was at it again in a 34-6 victory over Wilton on Friday in Cascade, Iowa.
Menster carried the ball 22 times for 251 yards and three touchdowns, including a 52-yard scamper. For the season, he is averaging 8.3 yards per rush (108 attempts, 893 yards) with 12 rushing touchdowns. He also has nine receptions for 88 yards and a score.
Generous gesture — Maquoketa Valley crowned a pair of departed classmates homecoming king and queen on Friday night thanks to a heart-felt decision by West Branch.
West Branch was scheduled to host senior night and its homecoming game on Friday, but its originally scheduled opponent was forced to cancel. With Maquoketa Valley in a similar situation, West Branch agreed to play on the road, meaning by the end of the year the Bears will have played just one home game during a seven-game regular season.
The gesture is grand because of what it meant for Maquoketa Valley.
The Wildcats crowned Anna Nefzger and Teige Hunt as homecoming queen and king. Nefzger died in an ATV accident in 2016 and Hunt died this past summer in a drowning accident on Lake Delhi. Both would have been seniors this year.
“Just being selfless,” Maquoketa Valley activities director Trevor Arnold told the Cedar Rapids Gazette. “I know there are a lot of kids that wouldn’t choose to do this, a lot of parents that would say ‘Well, I want my kid to wear the crown.’ It makes you proud that we’ve got kids who are thinking more than just about themselves.”
Cook goes off for Clayton Ridge — Justin Cook carried the ball 17 times for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 47-6 victory at Postville on Friday night. Cook averaged 16.1 yards per carry, including a 77-yard score. Cook has 605 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 105 carries this season.
Redbirds air it out — Darlington had no problem taking to the air in Friday’s season opener. Redbirds quarterback Brayden Davis completed 11 of 15 passes for 120 yards and four touchdowns, two to Carter Lancaster, in a 34-21 victory over River Valley in Darlington, Wis. Lancaster finished with four receptions for 41 yards and was the team’s leading rusher after gaining 82 yards on five carries.
Christensen back at it — A year ago, Riley Christensen was a one-man wrecking crew for Belmont’s 8-man football team. He clearly still is. Christensen ran for three touchdowns and threw for three touchdowns as the Braves opened the season with a 45-14 victory over St. Mary Central on Friday in Belmont, Wis.
Christensen — who last year totaled 44 touchdowns either passing, rushing or receiving — ran for scores of 34, 4 and 7 yards. He completed touchdown passes of 20 and 31 yards to Waylon Palzkill, and hooked up with Noah Fritz for an 18-yard score.