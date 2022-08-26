A trio of area baseball players have qualified for the Major League Baseball Pitch Hit and Run competition next month.
Kyan Vaassen, of Epworth, Iowa, and Hayden Bickford and Krissy Dontje, both of Maquoketa, Iowa, qualified for the Milwaukee Brewers Team Championship in the MLB Pitch Hit and Run series. They will compete at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, prior to the MLB game between the Brewers and the New York Yankees.
Vaassen, 13, is a seventh grader at Drexler Middle School in Farley. He plays catcher and third base for his Western Dubuque travel team and the Epworth Orioles.
Bickford, 7, attends Cardinal Elementary School in Maquoketa, and she played softball this summer for the Maquoketa Red team. Dontje, 9, attends Delwood Elementary School in Delmar and played softball this summer for the Maquoketa Blue team.
The three local participants will compete for a chance to advance to the National Finals that will be held during Game 2 of the 2022 World Series.
Pitch Hit and Run is the official youth skills competition of MLB. The free program allows baseball and softball participants in four age groups — 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14 — the opportunity to advance through three levels of competition, culminating at the World Series.
The competition is open to boys and girls ages 7-14 and focuses on a series of movements that are crucial to baseball and softball. Based on their scores in all three categories, players can advance from a local event to a team championship at an MLB stadium before reaching the World Series.
Last year, five area players placed in the top three at MLB ballparks. Parker Rissman, of Asbury, Iowa, won the 9-10 baseball division hosted by the Chicago White Sox, while Maquoketa’s Justice Armbruster took third in the 13-14 softball division.
At Milwaukee, Maquoketa’s Kyle Goodendorf took third in the 11-12 softball division, Asbury’s Paisely Backstrom finished third in the 13-14 softball division, and Colin Kluesner, of Farley, took third in the 9-10 baseball division.
RIVERBOAT GAMBLERS OPEN PLAY SATURDAY
The Dubuque Riverboat Gamblers will open the fall portion of their rugby schedule this weekend.
Dubuque plays host to Clinton Muddy River Rugby at 1 p.m. Saturday at the George Washington Middle School field. The Gamblers play just two other home games — Sept. 24 against Iowa City and Oct. 15 against West Des Moines — on their six-game schedule.
Because their home games will be played on school district property, alcohol will not be permitted. Following the game, a social will take place at Odd Fellows Pub.
Also on the fall schedule, the Gamblers visit Cedar Rapids on Sept. 3, travel to Quad Cities on Sept. 10 and play at Northeast Iowa on Sept. 17.
MIRACLE LEAGUE BASEBALL TO OPEN FALL SLATEThe Miracle League of Dubuque Baseball League, which serves children and adults who suffer from any physical or mental disabilities that cause them to be excluded from conventional baseball leagues, will open its fall schedule this weekend.
The fall league will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and run through Oct. 15. Registration will be required. To register a player or for buddy/volunteer opportunities, visit www.cityofdubuque.org. Email jbeau@cityofdubuque.org for more information.
ALTHOFF MEMORIAL GAME SATURDAY
The 21st Annual Scott Althoff Memorial Softball Game will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday at McAleece Sports Complex. Admission is $5 for fans, and proceeds will fund a scholarship for a Dubuque Senior baseball player.
