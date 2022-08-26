A trio of area baseball players have qualified for the Major League Baseball Pitch Hit and Run competition next month.

Kyan Vaassen, of Epworth, Iowa, and Hayden Bickford and Krissy Dontje, both of Maquoketa, Iowa, qualified for the Milwaukee Brewers Team Championship in the MLB Pitch Hit and Run series. They will compete at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, prior to the MLB game between the Brewers and the New York Yankees.

Email More than the Score items to jim.leitner@thmedia.com

