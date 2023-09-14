Drew Phillips claimed medalist honors with a 42, Joey Heller and Quin Wells were co-runners-up with rounds of 46, and Adam Simmons carded a 51 as Galena earned a conference win (185-249) over Amboy and a non-conference victory over Lena/Pearl City (185-219) on Wednesday at Wolf Hollow Golf Course in Lena, Ill.

Fulton 147, Stockton 164 — At Fulton, Ill.: Jared Dvorak paced the Blackhawks with a 38, but the Steamers won the dual meet at Fulton Country Club on Tuesday. Bennett Graves (40), Blake Zink (43) and Arrison Bauer (44) counted scores for Stockton.

Recommended for you