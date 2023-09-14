Drew Phillips claimed medalist honors with a 42, Joey Heller and Quin Wells were co-runners-up with rounds of 46, and Adam Simmons carded a 51 as Galena earned a conference win (185-249) over Amboy and a non-conference victory over Lena/Pearl City (185-219) on Wednesday at Wolf Hollow Golf Course in Lena, Ill.
Fulton 147, Stockton 164 — At Fulton, Ill.: Jared Dvorak paced the Blackhawks with a 38, but the Steamers won the dual meet at Fulton Country Club on Tuesday. Bennett Graves (40), Blake Zink (43) and Arrison Bauer (44) counted scores for Stockton.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
(Tuesday’s results)
Dubuque Wahlert 3, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Audrey Tschiggfrie served up six aces and floored six kills, Oliva Donovan added 10 assists and Class 3A No. 10-ranked Wahlert breezed past the J-Hawks, 25-4, 25-8, 25-8.
Western Dubuque 3, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Ava Ramler downed 20 kills, Brynn Walters tallied 34 digs and Hailey Wulfekuhle added 44 assists to lead the Bobcats to a five-set win, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 15-11.
Beckman Catholic 3, Northeast Goose Lake 0 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: The Trailblazers won their eighth match in nine tries with a sweep over the Rebels, 25-21, 25-17, 25-12.
Platteville 3, Richland Center 2 — At Richland Center, Wis.: Claire Huser recorded 27 digs, Jaxcyn Berntgen dished out 42 assists and Linnea Dye smashed 14 kills as the Hillmen outlasted Richland Center in a five-set marathon, 27-29, 25-11, 15-25, 25-15, 15-12.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Carroll 2, Loras 0 — At Waukesha, Wis.: NCAA Division III No. 20-ranked Loras outshot Carroll, 14-5, but the Duhawks (4-1) suffered their first loss of the season.
UW-Platteville 6, Coe 0 —At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Lydia Smith, Izzy Streeter, Arianna Lombardi, Annalise Spindle , Vannessa Peterson and Morgan Beardsley recorded goals for the Pioneers.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
St. Ambrose 3, Clarke 2 — At Kehl Center: Jessica Schaad downed 14 kills and Rylie Bohanan added 16 digs, but the Pride fell in five sets, 25-16, 19-25, 20-25, 25-16, 15-13.