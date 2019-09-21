EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque was on a revenge mission when it traveled to Eldridge for the state quarterfinals last season.
Friday night was supposed to be North Scott’s turn to right a wrong.
Supposed to be.
It wasn’t.
Quarterback Calvin Harris ran for a first-half touchdown and threw a 64-yard bomb to Will Burds in the fourth quarter, and Class 3A No. 1-ranked Western Dubuque survived its biggest test of the young season, pulling away to beat No. 3 North Scott, 21-3, at Buchman Field.
"Going into the game we knew North Scott was going to be a really good team," said Harris, who completed 12 of 15 passes for 181 yards. "They're always really solid in what they do offensively and defensively. It's just a really big win for us as a team."
It had all the makings of a heavyweight fight, too.
It was a rematch of last year’s 3A state quarterfinals, a 45-21 Western Dubuque victory — the Bobcats’ first win over North Scott since 1975.
The Lancers had won the regular-season meeting, 7-6, and had averaged 23 points per game this season in winning its first three games over Class 4A opponents. The Bobcats are now 3-5 all-time against North Scott.
"For us, ever since we went up to that two-year stint (in Class 4A), they've been the program we've measured ourselves by," Bobcats coach Justin Penner said, listing off the defeats WD has suffered at the hands of the Lancers over the last few years. "We really just wanted to make it a rivalry, because we see ourselves in them: suburban school just outside a metropolitan area, very similar enrollments, tough kids.
"Nothing's every easy against them. I was not lacking stress at all, and to beat them you really have to be at your best. Even at 21-3 late, I was still nervous."
He didn't need to be. After leading the Lancers, 7-3, at halftime, the Bobcats allowed just 46 yards of offense in the second half, and only 176 yards total for the game.
"We decided tonight we were just going to focus on our technique. We weren't going to get too worked up about stuff," WD defensive end Dusty Wille said. "We played one play at a time every play and if you follow your technique and do what you're assigned to do, it all pans out in the end."
The Bobcats took control on their second possession as Harris engineered an 11-play, 71-yard drive, extending the possession with an 8-yard pass to Payton Qualigiano on third-and-6 and capping it with a 3-yard touchdown run — his third of the season — with 2:58 left in the opening quarter.
Quagliano later left the game with an apparent leg injury.
That was all the scoring for the first half in which both defenses bent, but failed to completely break.
North Scott began each of its first two possessions near midfield, but after turning it over on downs on their first drive, the Lancers were forced to punt it away on each their next two drives.
"Our defense was huge for us tonight," Harris said. "They were big last time, in the regular season last year, but tonight they really showed up and they really picked us up when the offense wasn't firing on all cylinders."
North Scott finally sustained a 19-play drive near the end of the half, but tried to convert on fourth-and-2 at the Western Dubuque 18-yard line with less than 30 seconds left in the half and again turned it over on downs as the Bobcats took a 7-0 lead into the break.
The WD defense also stood firm on a third-and-1 earlier in the quarter to force a punt.
The Bobcats were outgained, 150-121, in the first half and couldn’t gather much momentum on offense outside of the initial scoring drive.
North Scott moved 51 yards on eight plays to open the second half, settling for Ethan Fairfield’s 31-yard field goal that cut the Bobcats’ advantage to 7-3 with 8:08 left in the third.
Western Dubuque needed very little time to answer with a score of its own -- but a touchdown.
Jake Hosch ran for 15 yards on first down, then scampered for 7 more before Harris hit Burds for a 26-yard pass down to the Lancers’ 1. Ben Bryant punched it in on the next play for a 14-3 lead with 4:07 left in the third.
Hosch finished with 83 yards on 18 carries, and Bryant finished with 42 yards on 10 attempts.
Western Dubuque salted it away with the clock running midway through the fourth as Harris threw deep to Burds, who caught the ball in stride and pulled away from the defensive back for a 64-yard score. It was the sixth time in four games that Harris and Burds have hooked up for a touchdown.
"He's a stud," Harris said of Burds, who finished with three catches for 116 yards and now has more than 400 yards receiving in four games. "He's as good as it gets. We're really happy to have him and we have a lot of other talented players, but he's huge."