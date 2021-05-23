The Mississippi Valley Conference divisional baseball races figure to be a two-month grind ... as usual.
But all three local teams will have a say in how things play out.
Hempstead will be seeking a second straight trip to the state tournament in Class 4A, where Senior could be a sleeper. And Dubuque Wahlert and Western Dubuque figure to be among the top Class 3A squads in the state as well.
Here is a capsule look at how area schools look heading into this week’s openers:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Jeff Rapp (11th season, 205-154-3 overall)
Last year — 16-2 overall, 13-1 MVC Valley Division champions
Returning starters — Logan Runde (sr., OF/P), Zach Sabers (sr., 3B/C/P), George Sherlock (jr., C), Kellen Strohmeyer (jr., SS), Trey Schaber (sr., 1B/3B), Michael Garrett (sr., OF), Brock Booth (jr., OF/P).
Other returning letterwinners — Dane Schope (sr., 2B/P), John Cornelius (sr., OF/P), Mitch Heuer (sr., 1B/P), Devin Schwartz (sr., 2B), Cayden Noel (sr., OF), Lane Wels (jr., 3B/P).
Promising newcomers — Solen Munson (soph., P/C/OF), Jonny Muehring (soph., INF/P), Cole Swartz (jr., 2B/C/P).
Outlook — The Mustangs return 13 players from last year’s divisional championship team that advanced to the Iowa Class 4A state semifinals at Principal Park in Des Moines. Runde, an Iowa Western Community College commit, hit .417 with 15 RBIs and went 4-0 with a 5.06 ERA in 27 2/3 innings while earning first-team all-conference and first-team all-district. Sabers, a Kirkwood Community College commit, hit .439 and picked up a pair of saves as a closer while landing second-team all-MVC. Sherlock is a Southeastern Community College commit. Strohmeyer, a University of North Carolina commit, batted .367 with 20 RBIs to earn second-team all-MVC honors. Honorable mention selection Garrett, along with Schaber and Cornelius will play at Loras College next spring. The Mustangs hit a whopping .361 as a team and compiled a 3.52 team ERA last season and boast the kind of offense and depth to be among Class 4A’s elite teams again this summer.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Andrew Reese (4th season, 40-53-2 overall)
Last year — 7-8-1 overall, 7-7 MVC Mississippi Division
Returning starters — Cole Smith (sr., INF/P), Ben Hefel (sr., P/UTIL), Gavin Guns (sr., P/INF), Alex Reavell (sr., P/UTIL), A.J. Bradley (sr., OF), Drew Zillig (sr., P/OF), Ben Gourley (sr., INF).
Other returning letterwinners — Dylan Duve (sr., INF), Tyler Kirk (sr., OF), Mitch Weber (sr., OF).
Promising newcomers — Jack Atkinson (jr., P/INF), Trae Avenarius (jr., INF), Gage Campbell (jr., OF), Jack Gilligan (jr., P/OF), Mason Krieg (jr., P/INF), Mason Kunkel (jr., INF), Aydan Lyons (jr., P/INF), Kobe Meyer (jr., P/INF), Marcus Morris (jr., OF), Jared Ostwinkle (jr., INF), Alec Parkin (jr., OF), Ray Schlosser (jr., C/P/OF), Joel Wilbricht (jr., P/OF), Hunter Winner (jr., P/INF), Spencer Kloser (sr., OF).
Outlook — Smith, a Southeastern Community College recruit, returns after leading the Mississippi Division in hitting with a .528 average to earn all-league and third-team all-state accolades. Hefel earned second-team all-MVC and second-team all-district after batting .420, but the Winona State commit will be limited to a designated hitter role after an offseason elbow injury that requires Tommy John surgery. Guns earned second-team all-MVC with a .415 average and will play at Coe College. Zillig earned honorable mention all-MVC with a 3-0 record and 4.54 ERA, and Gourley made the honorable mention list with a .333 average. The Rams return a solid nucleus and will be bolstered by a solid group of junior pitchers.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Kory Tuescher (9th season, 177-156 overall)
Last year — 6-6 overall, 3-3 MVC Valley Division
Returning starters — Tommy Specht (jr, RF), Aaron Savary (jr., P/1B), Jared Walter (sr., P/UTIL), Jake Brosius (sr., 2B), Landon Stoll (sr., CF/P), Sam Besler (sr., C).
Other returning letterwinners — Derek Tauber (sr., SS/P), Luke Heying (sr., 1B/P), Garrett Kadolph (jr., P/1B).
Promising newcomers — Carson Cummer (jr., UTIL), Ben Freed (jr., OF), Ryan Brosius (soph., UTIL), Jack Walsh (soph., C/P), Bryce Rudiger (soph., P), Tommy Forbes (jr., OF), Toby Dearstone (jr., UTIL), Connor Beutin (sr., INF), Ian Borelli (jr., C).
Outlook — Specht, a University of Kentucky recruit, returns after leading the Valley Division in hitting with a .525 average while earning first-team all-state, all-district and all-MVC honors. Savary, who led the team with 22 2/3 innings and posted a 3.71 ERA as a sophomore last summer, has fielded several NCAA Division I offers. Walter earned second-team all-MVC honors after posting a 3.15 ERA last summer. Brosius, a Coe commit, hit .405 to earn second-team all-MVC last year and led the state champion Dubuque County Legion team in home runs this spring. The Golden Eagles boast excellent team speed with three players competing at state track and return three of the top four pitchers from a year ago. Wahlert will have a deep roster, but offensive consistency will be a key in a loaded MVC. Nine of the top teams in Class 3A also reside in Northeast Iowa.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Casey Bryant (22nd season, 513-288 overall)
Last year — 7-6 overall, 3-3 MVC Mississippi Division
Returning starters — Sawyer Nauman (sr., 1B), Garrett Baumhover (sr., P/SS), Bryn Vantiger (jr., C), Nick Bryant (jr., P/2B), Tucker Nauman (jr., P/3B), Ryker Staudenmaier (jr., P/OF).
Other returning letterwinners — Jack Clemen (jr., OF/C), Jayden Siegert (sr., OF).
Promising newcomers —Isaac Then (soph., P/OF), Ryan Klostermann (soph., P), Colton McIlrath (soph., P/SS), Connor Maiers (soph., 2B), Brayden Delaney (soph., C), Caleb Klein (soph., INF/P), Jake Goodman (fr., INF/P), Hunter Quagliano (fr., C).
Outlook — After graduating one of the top senior classes in program history last summer, Western Dubuque figures to be a contender again in the MVC with a solid returning nucleus. Nauman earned first-team all-MVC and second-team all-district after batting .390 with 16 RBIs last summer. Bryant batted .316 after earning a spot in the lineup late in the season. Western Dubuque returns pitchers who accounted for more than 50 percent of the team’s innings last summer. Baumhover will play quarterback at Grand View University in the fall.