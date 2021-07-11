Matteo Gigliozzi kept a clean sheet in goal and Union Dubuque F.C. scored two second-half goals en route to a 2-0 victory over Chicago Athletic in a Midwest Premiere League match Saturday at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Union took a 1-0 lead in the 60th minute on an own goal, and Lorran de Almeida put home a rebound of a missed penalty kick late in the second half.
The win was the second in the last three matches for Union, which has lost just one of its last six games.
PREP SOFTBALL
Pleasant Valley 6, Dubuque Hempstead 3 — At Pleasant Valley, Iowa: Chandler Houselog had a two-run single to give Hempstead (22-13) a short-lived lead in its Class 5A regional semifinal, but Pleasant Valley rallied to reach Tuesday’s regional final.
West Delaware 6, Charles City 4 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Class 4A No. 9-ranked Hawks (28-9) held off Charles City (24-12) in their regional semifinal and advanced to play at No. 2 Western Dubuque in Tuesday’s regional final.
Davenport Assumption 11, Maquoketa 1 — At Davenport, Iowa: The Class 3A No. 1-ranked Knights ousted the Cardinals (18-19) in their 3A regional semifinal. Maquoketa ended the season 18-19 overall.
PREP BASEBALL
Anamosa 10, Clayton Ridge/Central 0 — At Anamosa, Iowa: The Blue Raiders (20-19) rolled to a victory over Clayton Ridge/Central in their Class 2A District 9 quarterfinal. Anamosa advanced to play Cascade (18-9) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Dyersville.
Northeast Goose Lake 4, Bellevue 0 — At Anamosa, Iowa: The Rebels (12-14)blanked the Comets in their Class 2A District 9 quarterfinal and advanced to play Dyersville Beckman (19-14) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Dyersville. Bellevue ended its season 2-20.
South Winneshiek 10, Edgewood-Colesburg 1 — At Calmar, Iowa: Cael Funk struck out 13 in another superb outing, but the Vikings (5-14) fell to South Winn (22-5) in a Class 1A District 4 quarterfinal.
Maquoketa Valley 4, East Buchanan 1 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats (20-7) held off the Buccaneers (10-12) in their Class 1A District 5 quarterfinal and will host Easton Valley (17-10) or Wyoming Midland (8-12) in Tuesday’s semifinal.