Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson chuckled at the question: What, exactly, is a combo forward?
“That might be the hardest question I get today,” Jacobson said, referring to Noah Carter’s listed position in his player bio. “What type of player is he? A jack of all trades. And I mean that in a good way.”
It’s not that Carter doesn’t have a position with the Panthers. Rather, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound freshman from Dubuque is so versatile that there’s a number of ways Jacobson plans to deploy him this year.
Carter and the Panthers open their season tonight, hosting Old Dominion at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
After taking Dubuque Senior to its first state basketball championship game in four decades last season, Carter joined a seven-player Panthers recruiting class for 2019. He’s one of three players in that freshman group forgoing a redshirt season. And during UNI media day last month, Jacobson said Carter ought to see time in the Panthers’ regular rotation, given what he’s already shown through preseason practices.
“He’s in the mix every day,” Jacobson said. “And I anticipate that he’ll be playing.”
Along with Carter, this year’s UNI roster is loaded with tri-states talent. Fellow former Ram Luke McDonnell and Western Dubuque grad Spencer Haldeman are both expected to start in the beginning of their redshirt senior seasons — McDonnell in the post and Haldeman at guard. Among the freshmen is West Delaware’s Derek Krogrmann, a 6-7 forward who will redshirt this season.
Carter’s role is a little less defined than the others. Jacobson already ranks him among the Panthers’ top 3-point threats entering the season. Throughout high school, Carter showed an incredible knack for scoring down low with his back to the basket, as well as a strong mid-range jumper.
It appears as though that scoring ability is translating nicely to the NCAA Division I level.
“He’s not a power forward, he’s not a small forward. He’s somewhere in between there,” Jacobson said. “There’s not a lot of guys like that. Whether it’s on our roster or other rosters. He’s (6-6), 230 pounds, handles the ball a bit, shoots 3s, can score on the block. Good athleticism. He’s just got a lot of tools and he’s willing to get in the gym and work on his game. He’s unique in terms of position.”
Carter said he prefers his “positionless” tag. Throughout his journey to get to this level, he said he’s tried to model his game in a way that makes him useful in a number of ways.
Whether that’s as a “stretch 4” or a “big 3,” Carter’s amenable to any way Jacobson wants to use him.
“I’ve always been putting myself in a ‘positionless’ category,” Carter said. “I want to be that guy who can do whatever you need me to be, whether that’s play a guard spot or playing a forward spot — I want to be that guy.”
The Panthers are looking to improve upon a 2018-19 campaign that saw them finish below .500 for just the second time since 2003, 16-18 with a 9-9 record in the Missouri Valley Conference. UNI was picked to finish third behind Bradley and Missouri State in the MVC preseason coaches poll, but Jacobson said the expectation remains the same this year — compete in the NCAA tournament.
The only guarantee for the Panthers to earn a bid is to win the conference tournament, which UNI hasn’t done since 2016.
There’s a lot to be sorted out between now and when postseason play begins in February. For now, Carter’s just looking to solidify his role with the Panthers — even if there’s not really a name for it quite yet.
“I’m happy to be here with this team,” he said. “I feel like I fit in pretty well. It’s a perfect fit right here.”