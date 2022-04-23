Admittedly, Eli Naumann was a little stressed when he woke up Monday morning.
Western Dubuque’s senior distance runner was fully aware of the implications riding on this week.
“I knew it was a big week with it being the last week to qualify for Drake and knew some of my events were right on the line of if they were gonna make it or not,” Naumann said. “So, at the start of the week I was pretty stressed.”
A little more than 24 hours later, he held a school record. Forty-eight hours after that, he owned three of them.
Naumann broke Western Dubuque’s 800-meter record Tuesday during the John Ask Relays in Cedar Rapids with a time of 1:56.87. On Thursday, in the Harold Sweet Invitational at Dalzell Field, he took down the 1,600-meter record in 4:20.39, and ran anchor in the 4x800 relay that shattered the school’s previous best in 7:57.14.
With those record-breaking times, Naumann also hit the Blue Standard mark to automatically qualify for next weekend’s Drake Relays.
WD distance coach Elaina Biechler isn’t surprised by his success.
“As a freshman he showed a huge amount of potential, so we were excited about him then,” Biechler said. “Then as a sophomore, there was COVID, and junior year he was really coming along from the consistent work that he put in.”
Biechler said Naumann’s progression was due to his work ethic, which he showed this season as one of the top cross country runners in the state.
“The consistent work that he’s put in over the years, he finally just had a breakthrough,” she said. “He’s just continued to progress this track season.”
Naumann’s big boost of confidence this week came following a race he wasn’t accustomed to running in.
Competing Tuesday in the 3,200 for the first time as a prep runner, Naumann fell shy of another record, but hit the Blue Standard for Drake.
Again, Biechler wasn’t surprised with his result.
“Given what he did in cross country and the mileage he put in this winter, I kind of expected him to do that well in the 3,200 even though it was new to him,” Biechler said.
Of all the memorable races he’s had this week, Thursday’s 4x800 with his longtime buddies means the most.
“For us, even today, we were walking around the school smiling from ear-to-ear, and still couldn’t believe it,” Naumann said. “Our coach has a record board in the room so we were able to go up and change that record. All around, it was just pure excitement.”
Joined by Brenden Begle, Dylan Schroeder and Nathan Williams, the four newly-crowned relay kings even made time in between Friday’s classes to watch the record-breaking race for themselves.
“We got lucky because someone videotaped the race,” Naumann said. “We all have to admit that we have probably watched it four or five times. Today at school, teachers were congratulating us, so even today the excitement was still there.”
The triumph in the 4x800 dates back to middle school as Naumann, Begle and Schroeder have been competing in the race together since seventh grade.
When they came to WD as freshmen, Biechler believed achieving last night’s record was a real possibility.
“We kind of planted that seed then,” she said. “We told them, ‘You guys are gonna get that 4x800 school record.’ It was one of those barriers that they were excited to work towards together and it was really neat to be able to see them have that success and be able to do it together.”