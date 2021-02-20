GALENA, Ill. — Galena’s undefeated start to the season has already faced a couple of rugged tests.
Both of them named East Dubuque.
Addie Hefel led Galena with 15 points and Corrina Noble added 12 as the Pirates survived a second scare from their winless rivals this week, holding on for a 43-35 win over a feisty East Dubuque squad in girls prep basketball on Friday at Galena High School.
The Pirates improved to 5-0 on the season.
“It’s kind of cliche, but it’s absolutely the truth,” Galena coach Jamie Watson said. “It’s a rivalry game and you truly can throw the records out. (East Dubuque) is a way better team than their record shows.
“They play tough and they play physical. We were fortunate to come out of here with a win.”
Fortunate, indeed. Midway through the first quarter, East Dubuque, which fell to 0-5, had jumped out to a 6-1 lead as Galena managed just three shots from the field in a turnover-filled start.
Claire Martensen’s trio of free throws were all the early scoring the Pirates could muster.
But the fouls were mounting for the Warriors, and Galena worked its way into the bonus by the 1:18 mark of the first period.
“That hurt right there,” Warriors coach Deann Petitgout said. “(Galena) is a phenomenal free-throw shooting team.”
Galena took a 12-8 lead heading to the second with a pair of Noble layups, and a 3-pointer from Hefel sparked the Pirates’ run.
The script continued to flip as the Warriors coughed up turnovers on six of their next nine possessions and Galena extended its lead to 21-12 at halftime.
Both offenses heated up in the latter stages of the third. quarter.
East Dubuque’s Kendra Sirianni buried a pair of long-range jumpers. Sharon Mai singlehandedly led a 7-0 Warrior run after Galena had taken its biggest lead of the game, 29-17.
Hefel answered for Galena, though, with two-straight field goals to quell the Warriors’ spurt.
East Dubuque wouldn’t go down easy, though. Rylin Duster, who ignited the Warriors’ run with key assists, knocked down a 3-pointer with just under a minute remaining to pull the Warriors within 40-35.
But Noble scored seven of her 12 points in the fourth quarter and the Pirates converted enough of their free throws in the final minute to hold on.
“We’re happy to be where we’re at right now,” Watson said. “We had some young kids step up tonight. I thought we played excellent defense and played real well on the offensive end.”
Sirianni led East Dubuque with nine points. Mai and Duster added seven apiece for the Warriors.
“We’re making progress,” Petitgout said. “It’s just a matter of getting over that final hump and get a win.”