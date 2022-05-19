Eric Lucy owes his players a steak dinner.
After vowing to his Dubuque Wahlert boys tennis players last summer that he’d take them out for a steak dinner if they returned to Des Moines this season, the Golden Eagles made sure to earn themselves a nice meal on Wednesday that’s going on their coach’s tab.
Wahlert swept Waverly-Shell Rock, 5-0, in the substate final, then held off Decorah, 5-3, in an Iowa Class 1A state quarterfinal in Waverly, Iowa. The Eagles earned a berth into the state semifinals on Tuesday, May 31 in Des Moines.
Wahlert is one of the same group of four teams that made the state semifinals last season and is going back, including Cedar Rapids Xavier, Pella and Spencer. The Eagles lost to Pella in the semifinals last spring before beating Spencer for third place.
“I’m very excited for these guys,” Lucy said. “Now I owe them a steak dinner. The quickest way to a man’s heart is his stomach, right? But I’m just so proud of these guys to be going back.”
The Eagles were strong in the substate final sweep of the Go-Hawks. Jack Freiburger defeated Benny Ramker at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-3; Roan Martineau cruised past Isaac Becker at No. 2, 6-0, 6-0; Nolan Martineau rolled past Lance Myers at No. 3, 6-0, 6-1; Josh Conlon earned a 6-2, 6-2 triumph past Aidan Kelley at No. 4; and Gabe Intrilligator secured a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 6 over Seth Orta.
The middle singles lineup sparked the Eagles to the win over Decorah. While Freiburger and Intrilligator suffered losses, Roan Martineau defeated Daniel Skrade at No. 2, 6-2, 6-0; Nolan Martineau won at No. 3 over Landon Baker, 6-1, 6-2; Conlon topped Brendan Hunter at No. 4, 6-2, 6-3; and Charlie Curtiss defeated Michael Njus at No. 5, 7-5, 6-3.
Freiburger and Roan Martineau sealed Wahlert’s return to the Final Four with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles.
“Decorah is an exceptional team. Just really, really strong,” Lucy said. “We were glad we had a 4-2 lead going into doubles, and it was very nice to see Jack and Roan pull off the doubles win to seal the deal. We’re very excited just to be going back to the Final Four. Anything that happens at this point forward is icing on the cake.”
Or garnish on the steak.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Dubuque Wahlert 8, Northeast Goose Lake 0 — At Steele Field: Ana Rivera scored twice and Amya Lavenz pitched a shutout at goalkeeper as the Golden Eagles (6-10) rolled in their Class 1A regional opener.
Wahlert advanced to host Bellevue Marquette in a regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Bellevue Marquette 4, Maquoketa 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Ka’Lynn DeShaw scored and added an assist as the Mohawks (7-7) scored twice in each half to win their Iowa Class 1A regional opener, advancing to visit Wahlert in a semifinal on Tuesday.
Center Point-Urbana 3, Dyersville Beckman 0 — At Center Point, Iowa: The Trailblazers (7-9) allowed three second-half goals in losing their Iowa Class 1A regional opener to the Stormin’ Pointers.
Waterloo Columbus 6, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Waterloo, Iowa: JayLyn Moore made 14 saves at goalkeeper, but the Eagles (5-7) closed their inaugural season in a Class 1A regional opener.
PREP BASEBALL
(Tuesday’s games)
Wahlert 11-12, Waterloo West 3-0 — At Petrakis Park: Zach Callahan struck out eight while scattering six hits in four innings to earn the Game 1 win, while Tommy Forbes drove in three runs and Aaron Savary, Christian Prull and Owen Wallace had two RBIs apiece. Prull homered, and Wallace finished with a pair of hits. In the nightcap, Wahlert (4-0) scored seven times in the third to back Bryce Rudiger’s nine-strikeout effort in four innings. Ryan Brosius, Carson Cummer and Jack Walsh had two hits each, Rudiger hit a three-run homer, Walsh drove in three, and Savary and Ben Freed had two RBIs each in the five-inning rout to complete the Mississippi Valley Conference sweep for Class 3A No. 2-ranked Wahlert.
Iowa City High 4, Hempstead 3 — At Iowa City: Solen Munson had two of Hempstead’s four hits and Kellen Strohmeyer drove in a run, but the Little Hawks pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win in Game 2 of a MVC doubleheader. Anthony Houselog struck out seven in five innings for the Class 4A No. 7-ranked Mustangs (2-2).
Iowa City Liberty 11-4, Senior 4-9 — At West Liberty, Iowa: Joel Wilbricht went 2-for-4, and Jon Wille and Bode Nagelmaker drove in two runs each as the Rams (1-3) salvaged a split in the MVC doubleheader. Ray Schlosser hit a solo home run and Wille allowed four runs on two hits in six innings of work. In the opener, Wille, Wilbricht and Nagelmaker all had two hits apiece, and Nagelmaker knocked in a pair of runs.
Cascade 12-15, Midland 2-0 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars scored eight times in the sixth to end their season-opener early. Ty Frasher went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Cass Hoffman had two hits and four RBIs, and Jack Carr struck out nine in a complete-game four-hitter. In the nightcap, Frasher added three more hits, Cooper Hummel and Hoffman had two apiece, Hummel drove in three and Frasher added two RBIs in the four-inning rout. Hummel fanned seven in three innings, and Cade Rausch struck out two in one inning.
Calamus-Wheatland 12-10, Bellevue 1-3 — A Bellevue, Iowa: Jackson Mueller collected two hits in the opener, and Dawson Weber went 2-for-3 and Tyler Nemmers drove in two runs for Bellevue in the season-opening twin bill.
West Delaware 8, Lansing Kee 5 — At New Albin, Iowa: The Hawks scored in five of the seven innings to improve to 3-0 with the non-conference win over Class 1A top-ranked Kee.
Maquoketa Valley 8, Bellevue Marquette 5 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats improved to 3-0 with the Tri-Rivers Conference crossover win. The Mohawks were limited to four hits in their season opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.