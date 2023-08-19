CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Cuba City Cubans football team knows exactly what it wants to do, and that is run the ball.
After what coach Guy Kopp described as a “rebuilding year” in 2022, the Cubans ran the ball with abandon, pounding the outgunned Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Knights, 39-14, in the season opener Friday night at Cuba City High School.
“Ball possession is our goal,” Kopp said. “We’ll push the run, and then get the defense out of the box a little bit by throwing, and hit them with a quick one up the middle with our backs. That’s our philosophy.”
The first score of the 2023 season came from Cuba City’s workhorse running back Cael Donar, who bolted 44 yards up the middle with 2:55 left in the first quarter after dominating the quarter with the running game.
The Cubans struck again with 9:34 left in the second quarter on another short 1- yard TD run from Donar. Three minutes later, Donar scooted 35 yards for his third touchdown of the first half.
The half ended, 21-0, in Cuba City’s favor on the strength of 169 rushing yards, with 120 of those yards from Donar on only 11 carries.
Conversely, the Cubans defense stymied the Knights’ primary running attack, holding them to 65 yards rushing.
The Knights turned to their passing game in the third quarter, and showed some life, completing 4 of 5 passes for 58 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kaden Duerr to running back Parker Mullen that pulled B/SM/S within 21-6 halfway through the third quarter.
Cuba City quickly re-established control of the game, though, after Ethan Griffin intercepted a B/SM/S pass and returned it to the Knights’ 31-yard line.
After a 15-yard pass from Tyson Richard to Henry Kruser, Donar powered his way into the end zone from 10 yards out, his fourth score of the game, at the 5:42 mark of the third. Barely two minutes later, after a fumbled punt snap by B/SM/S, the Cubans’ Richard fired a 20-yard TD strike to Griffin, pushing the score to 33-6.
With Donar getting a rest for Cuba City, Wyatt Lisk burst around the right end for a 53-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter that pushed the lead to 39-6.
Despite the deficit, the Knights continued to show a lot of fight and spirit, and punched in another touchdown with 4:09 left on a 5-yard run by Parker Mullen. Duerr passed to Rylan Meyer for the two-point conversion.
The Cubans finished with well over 300 yards rushing. The offensive line had a lot to do with that.
“We like our offensive line,” Kopp said. “They are young, but are fast and strong and move pretty good.”
The Cubans defense also got some praise from their coach.
“Our offense lived off the field position the defense gave us all night,” Kopp said. “We bent a little bit in the second half, but in the long run did a nice job.”
Nothing is better than starting off a new season with a win, something that Kopp agreed with.
“For the first game, it will be easy to go to practice now and fix your corrections from the game. We have 75 kids out for football this year, so there is a lot of excitement with the program,” Kopp said.