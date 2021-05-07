Dubuque Wahlert co-coaches Eric Lucy and Aimee Walsh hand out a tennis ball to one of their players after every match with the word “IMPACT” written on it.
The ball goes to the player who they believe has made the biggest impact on that day’s match. If one such ball was to represent the Golden Eagles’ impact player of the season, they would likely be handing that ball to Jack Freiburger.
There was no question Charlie Fair was going to be a standout during his senior season at No. 1. But Lucy and Walsh didn’t expect to see such a rise in ability from Freiburger, who climbed from the bottom of the junior varsity level as a freshman two years ago to have a stellar junior season at No. 2 this spring.
“I was second from the bottom,” Freiburger said. “Obviously, we didn’t get to play last year so I just played almost every day in the offseason. I found my way up to the (No.) 2 spot. It’s amazing, and I couldn’t ask for anything better. Lots of hard work and it’s nice to see it finally pay off.”
While Freiburger dropped to 9-3 in singles on the season with a tight loss to Dubuque Hempstead’s Jake Althaus, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8, the Eagles wrapped up their sixth straight city championship with a 7-2 win over the Mustangs on Thursday at O’Connor Tennis Center.
“It’s a great feeling,” Freiburger said. “It’s what we’ve been working (toward) all season and playing against a great group of guys in Hempstead and Senior. Can’t ask for it to be much better than that.”
Fair battled past Kareem Kassas in a tight match at No. 1 singles, 6-4, 7-5, while Ricky Walker (3), Roan Martineau (4), Sam Timp (5) and Nolan Martineau (6) wrapped up the title in singles as the Eagles finished the regular season with an 11-3 overall record. Walker and Nolan Martineau (No. 2) and Timp and Roan Martineau (3) also won doubles matches.
“Very, very proud of these guys,” Lucy said. “City champs every year since 2015, and now we can hold on to it. Phase 1 is complete and now we turn to districts next week.”
For Freiburger — whose older sister, Anna, formerly played No. 1 singles for the Wahlert girls — it was about getting better in the offseason. With the 2020 campaign wiped out, he took to Alpine Tennis & Fitness often to hone his skills in preparation of making a giant contribution to this year’s run.
“He was, I want to say, like No. 27 on our roster in 2019,” Lucy said. “He just worked really hard and unfortunately, he missed out on a season last year, but he was going to be varsity in 2020. For him to move from No. 27 to No. 2, and a legit (No.) 2, that’s really something to be proud of. We’re really happy with his performance. He’s really dedicated himself to working on his game, both mentally and physically.”
With Fair set to graduate, the ascent for Freiburger could finish as a senior next spring representing the Eagles at No. 1. But he knows it’ll take even more hard work to get there.
“I’ve had a couple of different coaches along the way that have helped me,” Freiburger said. “Just the constant repetition every day at Alpine against a bunch of these guys on my team. It was a great atmosphere and really helped me get better. I’ll need more of that.”
Althaus had a hand in both wins on the day for the Mustangs (8-6), joining Kassas at No. 1 doubles for a 7-5, 7-5 victory over Fair and Freiburger.
“The quality of the matches was really high,” Hempstead coach Andrew Roos said. “We had some really close matches, everybody fought, it just so happened that Wahlert came out on top.”