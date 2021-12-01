Mason Krieg expects big results from a veteran Dubuque Senior boys bowling team this winter.
So far, so good.
The Rams opened the season with a 2,970-2,826 victory over Western Dubuque in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Cherry Lanes. Senior also won the girls match, 2,709-2,475.
“We felt really good coming into today because we have more of a consistency in our game this year,” said Krieg, a senior who qualified for the state individual meet last season. “If one person misses a spare, the next guy will pick it up by getting a strike.
“We have a lot of seniors on the team this year, which makes a difference and gives us really good depth. Not a lot of teams have the kind of depth and experience we have.”
Krieg anchored the lineup and led the Rams with a 202-201—403 series in individuals, where Senior took a 1,920-1,783 lead. Senior also scored with Logan Jasper (184-214—398), Hunter Winner (189-202—391), Drake Reed (177-203—380) and Michael Wlochal (198-150—348), while Aiden Bettcher’s 324 did not factor in the team score. Senior sealed the win with Baker games of 214, 203, 205, 204 and 224.
Western Dubuque’s Nolan Vaske led all bowlers with a 203-202—405, followed by Nick Sweeney (199-160—359), Jude Ludwig (173-180—353), Nolan Morrison (143-193—336) and Ethan Potter (160-170—330), while Aiden Besler’s 323 did not factor in the scoring. The Bobcats rolled Baker games of 172, 238, 205, 215 and 273.
Jacquelyn Hochrein shot 205-193—398 in helping the Senior girls bolt to a lead of more than 200 pins through individuals. The Rams also scored with Alison Scheffert-Hedrick (167-209—376), Ella Pregler (149-213—362), Mackenzie Lang (164-199—362) and Morgan Bettcher (189-163—352), while Clara Pregler had a 336.
Senior rolled Baker games of 160, 178, 189, 163 and 167.
“It’s really important to start the season with a meet like this, because it gets your attitude up right away,” Hochrein said. “What you do at the beginning of a season will motivate you to do it for the rest of the season, because the goal is always consistency.
“We had a few girls who were a little off in the first game, but they came right back and shot better in the second game. And we did a really good job of adjusting and staying consistent in Bakers.”
Brooklynn Neyen led the Bobcats with a 169-160—329, followed by Baylee Neyen (127-201—328), Ceci Daly (172-147—319), Kirsten Butcher (122-194—316) and Hannah Kluesner (178-135—313), while Brenna Neyen shot a 239. Western Dubuque rolled Baker games of 136, 150, 203, 208 and 173.