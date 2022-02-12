The Dubuque Hempstead senior swam a 44.65 on Friday night in the 100-yard freestyle during the preliminary rounds of the Iowa High School Athletic Association state swimming meet at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation & Wellness Center in Iowa City. In putting down a school-record time, he earned the No. 1 seed for today’s finals and garnered automatic all-American honors.
Holesinger also advanced to the final in the 200 freestyle with another school standard.
Prelims took place in the eight individual races on Friday. The three relays, as well as the individual finals are set for today’s session, which begins at noon.
The top eight swimmers from the individual prelims made today’s championship finals, and the next eight qualified for the consolation finals.
Here is a look at how local swimmers performed in Friday’s prelims:
200-yard freestyle — Holesinger, the fourth seed, swam a 1:40.20 to place fifth and punch a ticket to the championship final. Linn-Mar’s Cooper Callahan owns the top seed at 1:39.25. Holesinger broke his school record of 1:41.45, set last week at the state qualifying meet.
200 individual medley — Dubuque Senior’s Zack Heiar, the No. 19 seed, swam a 2:02.18 to place 28th.
50 freestyle — Hempstead’s Aiden Yaklich, the No. 22 seed, swam a 21.86 to place 15th and earn a berth in the consolation final … Senior’s Jarrett Herber, the No. 28 seed, swam a 22.60 to place 30th.
100 butterfly — Herber, who also landed the No. 28 seed in the fly, swam a 55.12 to place 30th.
100 freestyle — Holesinger, the third-fastest swimmer in the state qualifying round, swam a school-record 44.65 to grab the No. 1 seed. Waukee’s A.J. Abram went 44.74 for the second seed and automatic all-American honors. Holesinger broke the school record of 45.45 he set last week at the state qualifying meet.
500 freestyle — Hempstead’s Michael Rhett Gilbertson, the No. 28 seed, swam a 4:59.42 to place 29th.
100 breaststroke — Heiar, the 11th seed, swam a 1:00.14 to place 15th. Mitchell Konichek, the 14th seed, swam a 1:00.49 to place 16th. And Brandon Decker, the 27th seed, swam a 1:01.73 to place 25th.
Relay finals — Hempstead will compete in all three relays this afternoon. The 200 medley relay earned the 13th seed, the 200 freestyle relay landed the seventh seed, and the 400 freestyle relay qualified 11th.
100 backstroke — The Dubuque schools did not qualify a swimmer for state in the backstroke.