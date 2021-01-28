Having four older brothers that were all terrific at the game of basketball in their own right, Michael Duax had some big shoes to fill living up to his last name in the green and gold jersey of Dubuque Hempstead.
Without a doubt, the last Duax to come through the Mustangs program has emphatically left his mark.
The University of Northern Iowa recruit scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the second quarter, and on a steal and tough take to the rim with 1 minute until halftime topped 1,000 points for his Mustangs career in a grinding 63-53 victory over city rival Dubuque Senior on Thursday night at Nora Gymnasium.
“It feels really good,” Duax said. “We were talking in the locker room, and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. I know that sounds generic, but this team is always finding me in transition and in the half court. That helps a lot when you’ve got teammates like these guys.”
Duax averages 21.2 points per game this season and now sits at 1,005 points for his career.
“A really special accomplishment, and to be able to do that you have to be able to withstand the test of time,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “Having an impactful sophomore year, and then really shine as a junior and now halfway through his senior year. He’s had some really good players around him that have helped him along the way.
“Scoring 1,000 points is what everyone saw tonight and will read about in the paper, but what you don’t see is the two or three extra workouts he does on his own. Getting in the gym at 6 o’clock in the morning and putting in work. That’s the kind of player that he is and the product of all the hard work he’s put in.”
But for Duax, this win was about much more than his scoring mark. The Class 4A No. 6-ranked Mustangs (9-2, 6-0 Mississippi Valley Conference) notched their seventh straight win on the season and maintained first place in the Valley Division.
However, perhaps sweetest of all, the win clinched Hempstead’s first season sweep of the Rams (3-8, 2-3) in more than a decade — at the very least since 2008, according to Varsity Bound.
“It’s tough to win here,” Duax said. “We like to say they have a 15-point advantage every time we come into this gym. It feels really good to get it.”
Duax has joined rare company within the program. According to Deutsch, records at Hempstead are hard to come by prior to 2002, but Duax is the first player to top 1,000 points since Josh Lenz finished with 1,220 points from 2005-09.
Jeff Arneson is the program’s all-time leading scorer, notching 1,600 points from 1985-88 — but while Lenz (Iowa State) and Arneson (Illinois) both played D-I football, Duax is sticking to the hardwood with the Panthers.
He’s also the only one of the five Duax brothers — including Robert, Connor, Lucas and Max — to reach the 1,000-point plateau.
“I know Lucas was close, I think he was in the 990s,” Duax said with a laugh. “That’s tough. It might get me some bragging rights with them, but I won’t rub it in or anything.”
Cam Davis’ alley-oop for Duax’s flush was the highlight of the opening quarter as the teams traded makes. Sam Akins sank a trey to give the Rams an 8-5 lead, but the Mustangs answered with a 13-4 run to hold an 18-12 lead heading to the second.
Duax took over at that point, shooting a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line in the quarter to key a 25-12 run in the frame for the Mustangs. The 6-foot-5 senior scored on a reverse drive, swished a pair of 3s and capped the performance with a steal and tough drive to give the Mustangs a 43-24 lead at the break.
“We didn’t win the game in the first half, but we were able to give ourselves a really good chance,” Duax said. “That’s the way city games go sometimes. It wasn’t a great second half or anything, but we played well enough there in the first to put us in position.”
The Rams outscored the Mustangs, 29-20, in the second half to make things interesting. Senior twice got within eight points, but Kellen Strohmeyer hit a pair of big treys in the fourth quarter and scored 10 of his 12 points in the period to help hold off the Rams. Jamari Smith also added 12 points for Hempstead.
Jim Bonifas led Senior with 14 points, and Tyler Schuster added 12.
“In a city game, they’re going to come at you and not go away,” Deutsch said. “I’m proud of our guys for how they played down the stretch. In the last 4 minutes, I thought they played really well. We were doing everything we needed to do there to get out of here with a win.”