The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s football reclassification left West Delaware and Maquoketa in similar places in Class 3A this season.
Under the new system, the 36 largest schools compete in Class 5A, with the next 36 in line comprising 4A. The 36 schools in 3A — with enrollments ranging from 422 (Keokuk, Carroll) to 322 (Atlantic) — will play a nine-game regular season with 16 postseason berths available.
Here is a capsule look at the area teams competing in Class 3A this season:
DISTRICT 3
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Doug Winkowitsch (27th season overall, 18th at West Delaware; 136-47
Last year — 10-2, lost in Class 3A state quarterfinals
Returning starters — Kyle Cole (6-1, 175, Sr., QB/DB); Conner Funk (5-8, 170, Sr., WR/K); Will Halverson (5-10, 170, Sr., DB); Luke Kehrli (6-3, 265, Sr., TE/DL); Jadyn Peyton (5-10, 180, Sr., LB); Raub Loecke (6-0, 180, Sr., S); Wyatt Voelker (6-1, 215, Sr., RB/LB); Cody Monaghan (6-0, 260, Sr., OL/DL)
Promising newcomers — Will Ward (Jr., RB); Logan Peyton (Jr., LB); Luke Reth (Jr., OL/DL)
Outlook — The Hawks have been one of Eastern Iowa’s toughest teams over the last decade and last year was no different. West Delaware won 94 games between 2010 and 2020, and had two or fewer losses in six of those seasons. Graduation hit the high-powered offense, though, with just four returning starters. The defense has seven starters back and the team overall saw the return of 22 letterwinners from a year ago. West Delaware averaged 47 points per game last season while outscoring opponents, 564-121. The Hawks accumulated 3,788 of their 5,041 offensive yards on the ground, and that figures to continue again this season with the return of Voelker, a first-team all-state football player and state champion wrestler. He rushed for 1,294 yards and 18 touchdowns last year, but graduated quarterback Jared Voss led the team in rushing. Cole shifts to QB from receiver. He caught 30 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns, and also ran 53 times for 460 yards and 11 TDs. Voelker is also a force in the middle of West Delaware’s defense, finishing 2020 with 107 tackles, five fumble recoveries, two interceptions, 4.0 sacks and 20 tackles for loss.
Schedule — Aug. 27: at Dubuque Wahlert; Sept. 3: CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER; Sept. 10: DECORAH; Sept. 17: at Waverly-Shell Rock; Sept. 24: at Center Point-Urbana; Oct. 1: SOUTH TAMA; Oct. 8: HAMPTON-DUMONT; Oct. 15: at Independence; Oct. 22: CHARLES CITY
DISTRICT 4
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Riley Brockway (1st season)
Last year — 2-4, lost in first round of Class 3A playoffs
Returning veterans — Hunter Manning (5-9, 151, Sr.); Max Keller (5-7, 163, Sr.); Todd Acton (Sr., WR/LB); Isaac Koppang (Sr., RB/DB); Tyson Wilhelm (Sr., WR/DB); Tai Streets (Sr., WR/DB); Sean Swanson (Sr., RB/DL); Colin Grau (Sr., RB/DL); Ben Thines (Sr., OL/LB); Michael Neth (Sr., OL/DL); Cael Koob (Sr., OL/DL); Wyatt Schwenker (Sr., OL/DL); Dylan Said (Sr., OL/DL); Zayne Rich (Sr., OL/DL); Connor Manning (Jr., LB/RB)
Outlook — The Cardinals have seen plenty of turnover in the offseason, starting with new coach Brockway taking over for longtime leader Kevin Bowman, who stepped down in the offseason. His first task is finding a replacement for three-year starting quarterback Kannon Coakley, who was also the team’s leading rusher a year ago. Hunter Manning had the only other three pass attempts for Maquoketa last year, completing one for 11 yards. He combined with Koppang and Swanson for 20 rushing attempts, 95 yards and a touchdown. Keller had 15 catches for 141 yards while Streets had seven receptions, 96 yards and a touchdown. Brockway will have some other holes to shore up on the defensive side of the ball after losing six of the top seven tacklers to graduation.
Schedule — Aug. 27: at Independence; Sept. 3: MONTICELLO; Sept. 10: CAMANCHE; Sept. 17: at Clinton; Sept. 24: VINTON-SHELLSBURG; Oct. 1: at DeWitt Central; Oct. 8: at Mount Vernon; Oct. 15: BENTON COMMUNITY; Oct. 22: DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION