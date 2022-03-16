When Jared Deutsch began coaching basketball nearly two decades ago, his life looked a little different than it does now.
Add in a family with four kids under the age of 7 and he is ready for the next chapter.
Deutsch, who recently completed his fifth season as head girls basketball coach at Dubuque Senior, announced his resignation in late February.
“I’ve been coaching basketball for 19 years, that’s half my life,” Deutsch said. “When I started coaching at the varsity level 11 years ago, my life was a lot different. Now, four children have been added to the equation.
“A variety of things kind of just led me to realize that I’m ready for a different kind of chapter in my life.”
After a successful six-year run leading the East Dubuque girls to a 105-42 overall record, Deutsch took over a suffering Rams program in 2017 that went 1-21 the year prior and had just 16 wins in the previous four seasons.
Deutsch won six games his first season, nine in each of the next two, and led Senior to its first winning record since 2013 with an 11-7 record in 2021. He made it back-to-back winning campaigns this year, leading the Rams to a 12-11 mark and a regional semifinal berth.
Overall, Deutsch finished with a 47-59 record over five years as the Rams head coach.
“The fact that we were winning a little more than when I got there was important,” Deutsch said. “Wins and losses are always going to be things you remember, but for me it’s really about the relationships I was able to build at East Dubuque and Senior.
“The coaches I was able to coach with, the administrators I was able work with, and the players I was able to coach are much more important in the long run when I look back at my coaching years. But, yeah, we clearly feel we were happy with how things were going at Senior and happy with the trajectory of the program.
“I’m just very blessed that I had two coaching situations at East Dubuque and Senior that we had really great kids, we had supportive administrations, we had active parents who did a great job of preparing their kids for high school basketball. Like I said, I’m just very blessed to have all of those things at both of the schools that I coached at.”
Deutsch said coming into this season, he had no definitive plans to resign, but with a young family began to evaluate how he wanted to spend his time.
“The last couple years it has become more apparent how I value my time was changing a little bit,” he said. “I took some time at the end of the season, talked with my wife and a few other people, and kind of just came to the conclusion that I was ready to move on to the next chapter.”
While he didn’t completely close the door on a return to coaching down the road, Deutsch said for now he’s just looking forward to more family time.
“You never know, life’s weird,” he said. “At this point, it’s nothing that I plan on doing. I’m just excited to be able to be involved with (my kids’) things on a year-round basis. I’m just excited to be a dad year-round.”