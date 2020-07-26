The University of Wisconsin-Platteville athletic department has announced four new inductions into its Athletic Hall of Fame. Due to COVID-19, the date and location of the induction ceremony will be announced at a later time.
The new honorees are James Anderson (1980, football), Matt Kent (2005, football), Ryan Kleimenhagen (2005, cross country/track) and Tom Stetzer (2005, football).
James Anderson — Anderson was UW-Platteville’s 1980 male athlete of the year after finishing his outstanding career on the gridiron. The Neenah, Wis., native was a two-time all-conference selection and a 1980 all-region selection. The linebacker was voted captain in 1979 and was a member of George Chryst’s first team at UW-Platteville. Anderson was named to the 1980 academic all-region team. Anderson graduated in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science in business finance and currently is the CEO of Moly Cop.
Matt Kent — Kent was one of the most productive wide receivers to play football at UW-Platteville. The Gratiot, Wis., native holds the record for career receiving yards with 2,958. He also holds the single-game receiving yards record when he tallied 288 yards on Oct. 19, 2002 vs. UW-Whitewater. With 30 career touchdown receptions, Kent sits No. 2 in the Pioneer record books. Kent was named to the third team of the 2002 NCAA Division III Football Gazette All-America Team, was a three-time first-team All-WIAC selection and voted 2002 Team MVP and 2003 offensive MVP. Kent graduated in 2005 with an industrial technology management and building construction management degree. Kent is currently a carpenter for Madison Metropolitan School District.
Ryan Kleimenhagen — Kleimenhagen is one of the most decorated athletes in UW-Platteville history. He was an All-American 13 times between cross country (three), indoor track and field (five), and outdoor track and field (five) and held 11 school records in his career. He is a four-time national indoor track champion, winning the 2004 1,500-meter run and anchored the championship record-setting distant medley relay. In 2005, he won the mile run and the 800-meter run. Kleimenhagen won the 2002 and 2003 regional cross country title and was named the 2005 Indoor Regional and National Athlete of the Year. He was named the 2005 WIAC Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete and was named UW-Platteville male athlete of the year four straight years from 2001-04. After graduation, Kleimenhagen ran professionally and qualified for the USATF Outdoor Championships in the 800-meter and 1,500-meter races. The Oak Creek, Wis., native earned his Bachelor of Science in health promotion and currently owns an auto service shop.
Tom Stetzer — Stetzer rewrote the UW-Platteville record books during his career as the Pioneers’ quarterback. The Black River Falls, Wis., native broke 15 Pioneer football records and six WIAC records. Stetzer holds the WIAC single-game record of 41 completions, completing 41 passes twice in 2001, once vs. UW-La Crosse on Oct. 6 and a second time vs. UW-Eau Claire on Oct. 20. Stetzer was a three-time all-WIAC quarterback, three-time national offensive player of the week and currently ranks 10th in career yards for Division III with 10,054 yards. Stetzer was voted Pioneer offensive player of the year for three straight seasons in 2000-03 and was team MVP in 2003. Stetzer was a Gabe Miller Academic Honor Roll member and named the WIAC Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete in 2003. After graduating in 2005 with a civil engineering degree, Stetzer played professional football with the Madison Wolfpack before beginning his engineering career with Strand Associates.
The UW-P Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 1972 by the Alumni Association to honor standout student-athletes, coaches and contributors. This year’s class brings total membership to 219 individual honorees.