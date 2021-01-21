A standard-setting performance helped Clarke University junior Keith Johnson land the Heart of America Conference’s men’s basketball player of the week award on Monday.
The 6-foot-4 guard, who prepped at Dubuque Hempstead, tied the program record with eight 3-pointers en route to a career-high 33 points in a 75-74 victory at Peru State. That performance came on the heels of a 16-point, 10-rebound effort in an 80-69 home victory over Culver-Stockton.
Johnson averaged 24.5 points and six rebounds while making 12 treys in the two wins.
In 76 career games, Johnson has accumulated 1,057 points, 345 rebounds, 47 blocks, 103 steals, 76 assists and 131 turnovers. He collected first-team all-conference accolades and honorable mention all-American status as a sophomore last season.
Clarke men upended — Keith Johnson scored 27 points and Jordan Lake added 23, but the Clarke University men’s basketball team dropped an 86-84 home decision to Mount Mercy on Wednesday night. Dennis McKinney led the Mustangs with 29 points.
Nilles sets record at Bison Cup —Dubuque Wahlert graduate Maddy Nilles, a sixth-year senior at North Dakota State University, set a new Fargo Dome record in the weight throw this weekend at the Bison Cup indoor track meet. Competing unattached, she launched a throw of 74 feet, 04.25 inches (22.66m) — two feet further than the school record she set last year.
Clarke’s Wolff feted — Clarke’s Hannah Wolff, a junior from Altamont, Ill., earned Heart of America Conference indoor track female athlete of the week honors. Wolff claimed first place in the weight throw with a throw of 14.05 meters and recorded a second-place finish in the shot put with a toss of 11.66 meters at the Graceland indoor meet at Lamoni, Iowa, this weekend.
Iowa swimming earns academic honor — The University of Iowa men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have been named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America teams for the fall semester. The women’s team posted a 3.46 grade point average, while the men had a 3.06 GPA. The Iowa women’s team has received the award 17 straight years.
Western Dubuque grad Anna Pfeiffer swims for the women’s team, and Dubuque Senior grad John Colin competes for the men’s team.
Woodward named to Dean’s List — Nick Woodward, a junior defenseman on the Augsburg University hockey team, earned a spot on the school’s Dean’s List for the first semester for posting a grade point average of at least 3.5. The Dubuque Senior graduate played for the Topeka Pilots in the North American Hockey League prior to joining the Auggies.
Jaeger to Pride — Ben Jaeger, a senior kicker at Dubuque Hempstead, will continue his football career at Clarke University in the fall. This season, he made 4 of 7 field goal attempts with a long of 42 yards and converted 40 of 42 PATs.
Loras men picked to win A-R-C — The Loras men’s basketball team has been picked to win the American Rivers Conference title, according to a poll of the league’s coaches. Dubuque landed at No. 4 in the poll.
Wartburg College is the favorite to win the women’s basketball crown. Loras finished second and Dubuque seventh in the poll.
Wartburg edges Loras in wrestling poll — Wartburg landed seven of the nine first-place votes to take the top spot in the A-R-C preseason coaches poll. Loras earned one first-place vote and landed at No. 2, while Dubuque was fourth.
Cameron added to Loras staff — Loras College director of athletic communications Emily Adlfinger announced the hiring of Nathan Cameron as assistant director of athletic communications. He joins Loras from Millikin University, where he served as the assistant sports information director.
Loras swimmers feted — The Loras swimming and diving team earned the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America honors for the fall semester. To be eligible for the award, a team must post a grade point average of at least 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) during the spring semester. The women’s team earned the honor for the seventh time in as many years by posting a team GPA of 3.07, while the men nabbed the program’s fifth honor with a 3.04 GPA.