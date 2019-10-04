There must be something in the water — or perhaps the hills — in this part of the state.
Ten area cross country teams appeared in the most recent Iowa High School Track & Field Coaches Association’s rankings, released Tuesday.
The Dubuque Hempstead boys lead the way, holding down the No. 1 spot in Class 4A behind three ranked individuals — No. 5 Ryan Winger, No. 23 Owen Maloney and No. 24 Mason Suarez. The Mustangs maintained the top spot for a second straight week after beating previous No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling at a mid-September meet in Pella, Iowa.
“It just makes you really proud to be a part of the Dubuque running community,” Hempstead boys coach Mark Ressler said. “We’ve all developed such strength in the distance events and that really stands out during the cross country season.”
The Mustangs fell just one point shy of the state championship last fall, and despite the losses of David Holesinger and Ben Hermiston, appear to be on pace to make a run for the title once again.
That starts with Winger, who flew under the radar during track season competing behind state medalists Holesinger and Hermiston.
“Two years ago we lost Addy Kalb, a Division I scholarship runner at UNI,” Ressler said. “It’s kind of become a part of the program that we don’t rebuild, we’re lucky enough to reload. Fortunately, we had young guys last year that were really talented freshmen that have stepped in and become really reliable runners in the 5K.
“Ryan flew under the radar in the track season, and now he’s come out and is just having a breakout season for us in the fall.”
The emerging Western Dubuque boys program held down the No. 13 spot in Class 4A for the second straight week after being a team to watch earlier in September. This week, they were joined in the rankings by the Bobcats’ girls program, which debuted at No. 15.
Dubuque Senior’s girls program has four runners ranked in the top 25 to earn the No. 2 team ranking behind only Johnston. Lillian Schmidt and Claire Edmondson, a University of Iowa recruit, hold down the No. 6 and No. 7 spots individually, while Izzy Gorton ranks 17th and Kate Miron ranks 25th.
“This is a pretty excellent place to be running,” Senior girls coach Louie Fischer said. “The programs have all been traditionally strong and well-coached over the years. I remember growing up and you had coaches like Dennis Healy and Jim Boughton at Senior, John Penning at Hempstead and Cindy Wagner and Tom Horton at Wahlert. It’s great to have quality programs all at the top together.
“This is an incredible group and we graduated an incredible group last year. We were one spot out of a trophy in fourth at state last year, and they do not want that to happen again. They are determined.”
The Hempstead girls program holds down the No. 6 spot in the team rankings, led by seniors Hannah Brown and Emma Holesinger.
Both Wahlert programs also rank in the top 10 in Class 3A. The defending state champion girls sit at No. 2 behind No. 3 Gabby Moran, No. 22 Ellie Meyer, No. 24 Aunna Huseman and No. 25 Alix Oliver, all of which are back from their championship run last year.
“We hope they are going to be (in the title hunt), and if we could just get away from this rain we could get a good look at where we’re sitting,” Wahlert girls coach Cindy Wagner said. “But they are on a good road here and working hard and staying focused. It’s fantastic to see a town of this size fielding so many great teams. The competition is great and the comradery between the city teams is great, too.”
The Golden Eagles’ boys team sits at No. 9 behind No. 24 Nathan Munshower and No. 26 Jacob Hocking.
A pair of Bellevue runners appear in the Class 2A individual rankings. Brady Griebel is No. 2 behind River Valley Conference rival Dylan Darsidan, of Camanche, in the boys rankings. And Gabby Williamson is No. 28 in the girls rankings.
Maquoketa Valley sits at No. 4 in the Class 1A boys rankings behind No. 19 Chance Downs and No. 23 Nolan Ries.
In the girls poll, both Cascade and Bellevue Marquette are listed as teams to watch. Marquette’s Halle Kilburg is ranked No. 6, and Cascade’s Emma Ostwinkle is No. 20.
The state-qualifying meets will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, with state in Fort Dodge on Saturday, Nov. 2.