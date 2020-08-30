Zoe Heiar knows it’s an awful pun, but she truly felt like a fish out of water for much of the past six months.
And it felt oh so good to finally have the opportunity to compete again.
The senior contributed to four top-three finishes on Saturday afternoon as Dubuque Wahlert finished third in the Ram Relays at the new Dubuque Community School District aquatic center on the Hempstead campus. Bettendorf won the meet with 97 points, followed by Cedar Rapids Kennedy (92), Wahlert (73), Decorah (68), Senior (59) and Hempstead (34).
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Heiar hasn’t competed in a meet since the winter club season ended in late February. She returned to the pool with the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes this summer for practices only, as no club meets took place.
“It was terrible,” Heiar said. “I’ve been swimming since I was 6 years old, and this is by far the longest break I’ve ever taken. Even though we didn’t get to come back until the middle of the summer season, it felt so nice to get back into it. And having this meet, it feels like an actual season again.
“I was worried it would be too different with all the protocol we have to follow and the social distancing. But this really felt like high school swimming again, especially with the competition that was here. It didn’t take long to get back into that mental state that, ‘Ok, this is what high school swimming is all about.’”
Senior scaled back the meet, eliminating the junior varsity division and many frosh/soph races, to reduce the number of people in the facility. And swimmers, coaches and spectators all wore facial coverings out of the water.
But, other than that, it felt like the Ram Relays of old. Even the facial coverings couldn’t muffle the ear-shattering cheering at the first large-scale girls meet at the facility.
“It was so nice to get back in this setting,” said Wahlert junior Jamie Schmid, who contributed to three top-three finishes. “Being cooped up for a couple of months was really hard for me, because I like to stay busy all the time. Between track, swimming, show choir and school, I’m constantly doing something.
“A meet like this puts us in the right mindset for the rest of the season. We did well, but we know there are little corrections we can make, so we’ll be even better the next time.”
Wahlert won the 300 breaststroke as Heiar, Ariana Yaklich and Avery Schmidt went 3:41.54. Schmidt, Yaklich, Heiar and Hayley Welbes finished second in the 200 medley relay, and Schmid and Abby Wuebker took second in the 1,000 freestyle relay.
The Golden Eagles also got third-place finishes in the 600 freestyle relay, 400 individual medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay, the 300 backstroke relay and the 400 freestyle relay. Welbes contributed to three of those third-place finishes; Schmidt, Heiar, Schmid, Wuebker, Natalie Kelzer and Anna Kalb two apiece; and Yaklich added one.
Senior, which graduated three four-time state qualifiers last season, opened Saturday’s meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay. Kaitlyn Vantiger, Maci Boffeli, Molly Gilligan and Tabitha Monahan went 1:55.20. Vantiger and Gilligan are part of a deep freshman class that figures to contribute at the varsity level right away.
“When we were swimming DASH this summer, we knew we were going to have some really good freshmen coming onto our team and they would help right away,” Boffeli said. “It was hard to lose those seniors last year, because they were such a big part of the team. They did a great job of bringing us together as a team, and, hopefully, we can do the same for the freshmen this year.”
Monahan, Izzy Gile, Helen Hall and Boffeli finished second in the 200 freestyle relay. And Gilligan, Molly Strohmeyer and Monahan took third in the 300 butterfly relay.
“This meet is always so much fun,” Monahan said. “I love Ram Relays because it’s a chance to really come together as a team. The new freshmen are so excited to swim, and we have some good depth this season. We’ve been working really hard in practices, too, so we’re really looking forward to this season.”
Hempstead, which opened the season Tuesday with a loss to state powerhouse Iowa City West, scored a pair of top-three finishes on Saturday. Margaret Rhodes, Julia Alberts and Emily Voyna placed second in the 300 butterfly relay in 3:17.49, and Kate Duehr and Samantha Fish took third in the 1,000 freestyle relay in 11:43.52.
“The girls showed a lot of improvement over Tuesday, just looking at their times and their effort and how much more fun they were having,” Hempstead coach Renee Roos said. “They did pretty good. I’ll take it.”