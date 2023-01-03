The University of Iowa men’s basketball team will be without one of its top scorers for the foreseeable future.
The Hawkeyes announced Tuesday that forward Patrick McCaffery would be taking an indefinite leave from the team in order to address anxiety.
“I have been battling anxiety for a while, and recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court,” McCaffery said in a statement released by the athletic department. “It’s not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself. The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities.
My struggle with anxiety affects every aspect of my well-being and makes it incredibly difficult to function normally. This is what I am battling right now. For this reason, I am taking an indefinite leave to address my situation. It might be two games, it may be four games, it may be more, but I will return when I feel like myself.”
McCaffery said the leave is not related to his prior battle with cancer.
A 6-foot-9, 210-pound redshirt junior, McCaffery is third on the team this season averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
He has played in 79 games over four seasons, averaging 8.6 points and 3.4 rebounds. He has made 46 career starts, including 32 last season and all 14 games this season.
Iowa (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) returns to action Thursday when it hosts No. 15 Indiana.
“Patrick is one of the millions of people who battle through anxiety on a daily basis. It has become more noticeable on and off the court over the past couple weeks,” said Fran McCaffery, Iowa’s coach and Patrick’s father, in a statement. “Patrick has the full support of his family, coaches, teammates, and administration as he fights through this. All of us admire his courage and willingness to be open about this struggle and we hope others know that they are not alone. We will be with him every step of the way.”
