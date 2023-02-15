Camdyn Kay dropped 33 points and Chandler Houselog added 15 as the Dubuque Hempstead girls basketball team knocked off Waterloo East, 58-43, in an Iowa Class 5A Region 8 first-round game Wednesday night in Waterloo.
The Mustangs improved to 2-20 and advanced to play at Cedar Falls (16-6) on Saturday night. Cedar Falls beat Hempstead, 71-30, in the only other meeting between the schools on Dec. 2 at Hempstead.
Jaelah Stanford scored 20 points to lead Waterloo East, which ended its season at 9-12.
Recommended for you
Western Dubuque 56, Maquoketa 51 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Bobcats improved to 4-18 with the upset victory at Maquoketa in the Iowa Class 4A Region 6 opener. They will visit De Witt Central at 7 p.m. Saturday. Maquoketa bowed out at 13-10.
West Delaware 43, Independence 29 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks won the Iowa Class 4A Region 5 opener and advance to play at Decorah in the second round on Saturday night.
Cuba City 59, Platteville 53 — At Platteville, Wis.: Olivia Olson scored 21 points and Emily Wiegman dropped 12 to lead Cuba City (21-2) on Tuesday night. Platteville got 13 points from Camryn Nies, 11 from Maddi Carl and 10 from Lizzie Poller.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clarke 79, Peru State 68 — At Peru, Neb.: The Pride got double-digit scoring from Giana Michels (17), Emma Kelchen (15), Tina Ubl (14), Taylor Haase (11) and Nicole McDermott (10) to finish the regular season at 24-3, 18-3 in the Heart of America Conference.
UW-Platteville 61, UW-Whitewater 52 — At Platteville, Wis.: Ella Mackiewicz dropped 23 points, and Brynlee Nelson added 10 as the Pioneers won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tilt. Aleah Grundahl led Whitewater with 21 points.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Peru State 92, Clarke 63 — At Peru, Neb.: Biggie Luster scored 22 points, and Chandler Dean added 19 in the Pride’s road loss.
UW-Whitewater 82, UW-Platteville 62 — At Whitewater, Wis.: Logan Pearson scored 17 points, and Carter Lancaster pulled down eight rebounds, but the Pioneers dropped the WIAC road game. Trevon Chislom led the Warhawks with 22 points.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
River Ridge 78, Shullsburg 30 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Braden Crubel scored 19 points to lead the Timberwolves to victory, while Heath Poppy dropped 16 for Shullsburg on Tuesday.
Scales Mound 58, River Ridge 36 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Charlie Wiegel scored 13 points, Seth Birkett added 11 and Thomas Hereau had 10 as the Hornets improved to 26-5 on Tuesday. Damon Dittmar led River Ridge with eight points.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Dubuque 28, Simpson 13 — At Indianola, Iowa: Jevontea Yarbrough won by fall at 141 pounds and Dubuque won seven of the 10 weights to win the American Rivers Conference dual meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.