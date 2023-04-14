20230413SeniorWahlertTennis4044.jpg
Dubuque Wahlert’s Roan Martineau returns the ball during his match against Dubuque Senior’s Cam O’Donnell on Thursday at O’Connor Tennis Center.

 Mike Day/Telegraph Herald

Anyone that witnessed Thursday’s 3-hour, 40-minute marathon tennis match between the Dubuque Wahlert and Dubuque Senior boy’s tennis team had to be impressed with the ferocity of competition.

Though the players on both teams are friends and even joked with each other beforehand, both sides were all business when the matches began. The Golden Eagles squeaked by with a 5-4 victory as darkness descended on Wahlert’s O’Connor Tennis Center.

