Anyone that witnessed Thursday’s 3-hour, 40-minute marathon tennis match between the Dubuque Wahlert and Dubuque Senior boy’s tennis team had to be impressed with the ferocity of competition.
Though the players on both teams are friends and even joked with each other beforehand, both sides were all business when the matches began. The Golden Eagles squeaked by with a 5-4 victory as darkness descended on Wahlert’s O’Connor Tennis Center.
“That was crazy out there today,” said victorious Wahlert coach Eric Lucy. “The last couple of years I’ve really been impressed with Senior, and this year they have some strong guys. They came to play for sure.”
To highlight how evenly matched these two teams were, two singles matches and one doubles match went to a third tiebreaker set.
Senior’s Andrew Day and Wahlert’s Charlie Curtiss were both on the court facing each other for the entire time limit, as both their singles and doubles matches went to tiebreakers.
The singles match lasted nearly two hours before Day won in the tiebreak, 6-2, 2-6, 10-5. As members of their respective No. 1 doubles teams, they dualed again for another hour and 45 minutes, with Day (and partner Cam O’Donnell) beating Curtiss and partner Roan Martinueau, 2-6, 6-4, 11-9.
Although the meet had already been decided, this epic No. 1 doubles match will be one of the lasting memories of this event.
Senior’s Owen King made the match more interesting when he won in a tiebreaker, 6-0, 4-6, 10-8, in the No. 4 singles match against Wahlert’s Bock Mueller. The two singles tiebreaker wins for Senior evened the score at 3-3 heading into the double matches.
In the doubles, Wahlert’s Jake Evans and Quinn Walsh made relatively quick work in the No. 3 match, 6-1, 6-3, over Brody Baker and Kevin Friesen. Wahlert’s No. 2 doubles team (Mueller/Evan Anderson) followed with a solid 7-5, 6-3 win to give Wahlert the match, even though the No. 1 doubles match raged on for another half hour.
While Lucy was pleased with the win, he is looking for more consistency from his team.
“A lot of our guys are wanting to continue as city champions, so they were a little tight at the beginning,” he said. “Once they settled in, we played better, but I wasn’t all that comfortable with a 3-3 score after the single matches. Some of our guys aren’t as battle-tested as our previous teams. We have more guys with varsity experience, but not as much as in the past.”
In the other singles matches, Wahlert’s Martinueau defeated O’Donnell, 6-3, 6-1, at No. 1. Senior’s Nielson defeated Gabe Intriligator, 6-4, 6-4, at No. 3, and and Wahlert freshman Chase Miller defeated Friesen, 6-1, 6-3, at No. 6.
“It is important for us to lock in from the very start of the first set, and try and get some momentum,” said Wahlert senior Jake Evans, the only Eagle to win two matches. “It means a lot to everyone to win one of the city matches.”
Despite the intensity of play, the Eagles manage to keep it in perspective.
“One of the biggest things is to be loose and have fun together. We all know how to have fun here,” he said.
