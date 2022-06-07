Steve Graber has enjoyed every minute of Cuba City’s historic baseball season.
After winning the Southwest Wisconsin Athletic League’s regular-season title outright, the Cubans won their first regional championship in 18 seasons. And today, they could punch the program’s first-ever trip to state with a pair of wins in a Wisconsin Division 3 sectional at Prairie du Chien.
The Cubans (19-4, 12-2 SWAL) play Deerfield at 2 p.m., and the winner advances to the 5 p.m. title game between either Viroqua or Marshall, who meet in the first game at 11 a.m.
“It’s such a fun group to be around,” said Graber, the SWAL coach of the year. “They all get along so well, they have each other’s backs, and they always play for each other, which is so important. It’s been an awfully fun ride, and the farther we go in the tournament means the more time we get to spend together.”
Cuba City hasn’t reached the sectional round since 2004, when it competed in Wisconsin’s summer baseball season. At that time, most schools chose to play in the spring, so the WIAA offered a one-class summer program that often featured much larger suburban schools.
The Cubans moved to a spring season in 2005, and the WIAA has since eliminated its summer program.
“This is something we’ve really been grinding toward for the past two years, so it’s special for us to make it to sectionals, especially the seniors,” said senior Kobe Vosberg, the SWAL MVP. “It’s a pretty cool feeling to make it this far, especially because Cuba City hasn’t been to sectionals in so long. But it’s something that we probably won’t appreciate for a few years, until we look back and realize how special a run it’s been.”
Vosberg takes a 6-1 record, 1.18 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings into the sectional round, while fellow senior Blake Bussan has gone 8-1 with a 2.80 ERA and 44 strikeouts against 18 walks.
Offensively, senior Jackson Soja leads the way with a .474 batting average and 28 RBIs, with Bussan right behind him at .463 with 41 RBIs. Vosberg hits .446 with 24 RBIs and three home runs, senior leadoff man Mason Reese hits .372 with 16 RBIs, and junior Max Lucey carries a .305 batting average and 15 RBIs into sectionals.
“It really is a complete team,” Graber said. “It starts with pitching and defense, obviously, and they’ve been great. Playing great defense has allowed us to take advantage of our opportunities offensively.”
The Cubans finished one game ahead of perennial power Mineral Point (11-3) for the SWAL title. Fennimore took third at 9-5, while Riverdale and Southwestern tied for fourth at 8-6.
“Playing teams like that in the conference really prepares you for the tournament,” Vosberg said. “They’re all good teams in the SWAL who challenge you every time you play them. You have to play good baseball to beat them, just like the teams you play in the tournament.”
And this will be a loaded sectional field, with three regional No. 1 seeds in Cuba City, Deerfield and Viroqua. Marshall, a No. 3 seed, upset perennial power Markesan to make it to Prairie du Chien.
The winner of today’s tournament advances to next week’s state tournament in Grand Chute at the home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Class A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.
